Microsoft is finally listening—but at what cost? This week on the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden break down a massive strategic pivot in Redmond. From a total overhaul of the Windows Insider program that brings "the fun" (and the control) back to the fans, to the return of community meetups, Microsoft is trying to win back the enthusiasts. But it’s not all good news: we dive into the staggering price hikes across the Surface lineup that might just make them "unrecommendable." Plus, a discussion on what's next for Microsoft's hardware lineup!

In this episode:

Windows 11 Overhaul: We explain the death of the Canary channel and the birth of the "Experimental" era. Plus, say goodbye to the A/B testing lottery—if a feature is in the notes, you’re finally getting it. We also discuss the upcoming new Start menu!

Surface Leaks & Heartbreak: OLED laptops and advanced haptics are on the horizon, but with the Surface Hub officially dead and base prices skyrocketing, is the Surface brand losing its "Halo" status?

The "MacBook Neo" War: How Microsoft and its partners plan to fight Apple’s budget-friendly dominance.

Whether you're a die-hard Insider or looking for your next laptop, this episode is packed with the deep-dive analysis you won't find anywhere else.

NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com

Topics and time stamps

[ 01:19 ] - Welcome & Intro: Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden kick off the show.

- Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden kick off the show. [ 05:19 ] - Windows 11 State of the Union: Discussion on customer satisfaction and the "bottoming out" of the brand.

- Discussion on customer satisfaction and the "bottoming out" of the brand. [ 07:38 ] - Windows Insider Program Overhaul: Breaking down the new Experimental and Beta channel changes.

- Breaking down the new Experimental and Beta channel changes. [ 11:05 ] - Return of Meetups: Details on upcoming in-person Windows Insider events in NYC and London.

- Details on upcoming in-person Windows Insider events in NYC and London. [ 13:24 ] - Marcus Ash: A deep dive into the person now leading the "craft and polish" of Windows.

- A deep dive into the person now leading the "craft and polish" of Windows. [ 30:24 ] - Start Menu Upgrades: Rebuilding the Start Menu with WinUI 3 and new customization features.

- Rebuilding the Start Menu with WinUI 3 and new customization features. [ 37:52 ] - MSN Messenger? A lighthearted plea to bring back the iconic messaging brand.

- A lighthearted plea to bring back the iconic messaging brand. [ 39:35 ] - Student Promo: Details on Microsoft's $500 value bundle for college students.

- Details on Microsoft's $500 value bundle for college students. [ 43:25 ] - Major Surface Price Hikes: The bad news regarding the cost of current Surface hardware.

- The bad news regarding the cost of current Surface hardware. [ 01:01:13 ] - Surface Hub is Dead: Production ends for Surface Hub 3 with no successor in sight.

- Production ends for Surface Hub 3 with no successor in sight. [ 01:05:58 ] - Next-Gen Surface Leaks: OLED displays, improved haptics, and new Snapdragon X2 chips.

- OLED displays, improved haptics, and new Snapdragon X2 chips. [ 01:12:06 ] - The $599 Laptop War: Can Windows OEMs compete with the "MacBook Neo"?

- Can Windows OEMs compete with the "MacBook Neo"? [ 01:23:27 ] - Asus Zenbook A16 Review: Deep dive into the first Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme laptop.

- Deep dive into the first Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme laptop. [01:39:04] - Panasonic Toughbook 56: 30th Anniversary of Toughbook and the new modular, AI-ready rugged PC.

Hosts:

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