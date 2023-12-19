Windows Central Podcast #336: What's next for Surface in 2024?

On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs redefining standards for AI-powered laptops in 2024, recap some of the major events of 2023 including Microsoft layoffs, the arrival of Bing Chat, OpenAI drama, Microsoft vs. the FTC, Panos Panay leaving Microsoft for Amazon, and discuss their expectations for Surface & Windows in 2024...

