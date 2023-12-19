Windows Central Podcast #336: What's next for Surface in 2024?
Surface 2024 roadmap, Intel Ultra, and more
On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs redefining standards for AI-powered laptops in 2024, recap some of the major events of 2023 including Microsoft layoffs, the arrival of Bing Chat, OpenAI drama, Microsoft vs. the FTC, Panos Panay leaving Microsoft for Amazon, and discuss their expectations for Surface & Windows in 2024...
Links
- Intel's next-gen laptop CPUs unleashed. Can AI beat Apple? - Windows Central
- Microsoft killed 16 different Windows 11 features in 2023 - Windows Central
- NPUs are essential for AI, but what are they, and how do they differ from GPUs? - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Senior Editor
No comments yet Comment from the forums