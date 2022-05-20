Monster Hunter Rise and MHR: Sunbreak (PC) weapons guide: Full list of weapons and new moves

Monster Hunter Rise takes place in a world populated with an immeasurable number of monsters, chomping at the bit to rip and tear you to shreds. Thankfully, you have access to a huge arsenal of weapons that are more than capable of slaying these beasties plaguing your home, Kamura Village.

Each of these weapons has a wide range of strengths and weaknesses that cater towards different hunting playstyles. You can also customize your weapon's moveset with Switch Skills in between missions so you can become more aggressive and more mobile in battle. Not to mention, in the upcoming expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, you will be able to switch between two loadouts of Switch Skills using the new Skill Switch Swap mechanic so you can adapt to any situation during a hunt.

As a beginner, you may feel overwhelmed at the staggering number of options from which to choose and are unsure which weapon is right for you. So, to help you decide we have put together a guide showcasing every weapon type, how they work, and the new attacks each weapon has received in Monster Hunter Rise. We will also update this list with new attacks these weapons will receive in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This is our weapons guide for Monster Hunter Rise on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Great Sword

The Great Sword is a slow but effective hit-and-run-style weapon designed to deal big damage in a single hit. You can make precise cuts to a monster's tail with its overhead slashes or clear out packs of smaller monsters with wild horizontal swings to send them flying. You can also power up the strength of your overhead strikes by charging your attack and letting go at the right moment to unleash even more damage.

The Great Sword also possesses defensive options to avoid or endure incoming damage such as the ability to block or the Tackle technique. This move allows you to tackle through attacks, ignore monster roars, deal stun damage which can knock them out, and even activate shortcuts to your stronger attacks. The most powerful of which is the True Charged Slash, a devastating double-overhead slash that can cut off monster tails with ease.

New attacks Description Power Sheath You use the Wirebug to move in the desired direction while sheathing your weapon to avoid attacks or cancel the recovery frames (animation frames where you try to get back into a neutral position after an attack) of your attacks. It also increases your attack power for a short time after putting your weapon away. Hunting Edge You leap into the sky and whack a monster in the face with one of two attacks: an airborne Charged Slash or the Plunging Thrust where you stab a monster while plummeting to the ground. Adamant Charged Slash You launch yourself forward using the Wirebug and perform a Strong Charged Slash at the end of the maneuver. Adamant Charged Slash grants hyper armor, a state which allows you to withstand monster attacks and roars, so you can attack without being interrupted. However, hyper armor doesn't negate damage, so use moves like this wisely so you don't end up hurting yourself. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Hunting Edge. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Great Swords eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi. Guard Tackle You charge towards the enemy while blocking their attacks using the Great Sword's flat side as a shield. After blocking an attack, you can follow up with a True Charged Slash or Rage Slash. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched Tackle. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi. Rage Slash You stand your ground to gain hyper armor and prepare to perform a mighty overhead slash. If you get hit during the wind-up, the Rage Slash will deal significantly more damage. Rage Slash is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with True Charged Slash. It is unlocked after completing the 5-Star Hub Quest "Grasp the Great Sword."

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description Surge Slash Combo This is a fast combo-string where you swing the Great Sword around like a mad barbarian, dealing massive damage with each slash. It requires precise footwork, but the trade-off is that it allows for longer combo attacks. Strongarm Stance You cover your body in a Wirebug's Ironsilk to withstand enemy attacks. If you execute this move which charging an attack, you can parry a monster's attack and then immediately counterattack afterwards.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Long Sword

At first, the Long Sword is a difficult weapon to get the hang of, but the rewards for doing so are worth the dedication. This weapon can cut through monster tails like a hot knife through butter, bypass thick monster hides with Spirit Slash attacks, and grant the user a plethora of counterattacks that will leave enemies wide open.

Long Sword has a unique gameplay mechanic called the Spirit Gauge. When you attack with normal strikes and combos, the Spirit Gauge starts filling up with Spirit Energy, which you can spend to perform the Spirit Slash attacks. If you perform a Spirit Slash Finisher at the end of a Spirit Slash combo, the Spirit Gauge will level up. It has three levels — Lv. 1 (white), Lv. 2 (yellow), and Lv. 3 (red), and with every level increase, your attacks become stronger.

New attacks Description Serene Pose The Wirebug creates a shield made of its Ironsilk while you sheath the Long Sword. If a monster strikes the shield, you will counterattack them with a slash that deals devastating damage while you remain unharmed. Soaring Kick You use the Wirebug to jump onto a monster and commence one of two attacks. The Plunging Thrust where you plunge your sword into monster's hide and grants the user natural regeneration of the Spirit Gauge. And the Spirit Helm, a literal over-the-top attack that consumes one level of the Spirit Gauge to deal a ton of damage. Silkbind Sakura Slash You charge forward using the Wirebug, strike the monster twice, then sheath your weapon. After the initial strike, several wounds suddenly appear on the monster, ripping it to shreds. When you successfully land this attack, it increases the Spirit Gauge's power level by one level. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched out with the Soaring Kick. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi. Drawn Double Slash You draw the Long Sword to perform a vertical slice then a horizontal slash, all the while being briefly granted hyper armor to endure an attack. It has fewer combo follow-up options than the Step Slash attack, but it makes up for it with the increased damage and hyper armor state. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Step Slash. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Long Swords eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi. Spirit Reckoning Combo At the end of the Spirit Slash combo, you perform a horizontal strike then slice at the air twice with powerful overhead strikes. If you hold the forward directional input on the analog stick or keyboard during the Spirit Reckoning Combo, you can move forward to close the gap while attacking. This attack levels up the Spirit Gauge by one level if you land the final hit of the combo. This is a Switch Skill that can only be swapped with the Spirit Roundhouse Combo. It is unlocked after completing the 6-Star Hub Quest "Learn the Long Sword."

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Sword & Shield

The Sword & Shield is a versatile weapon featuring skills and gameplay mechanics that can be used for almost any situation. The sword can perform quick slash attacks to cut off tails and close the distance with jumping and sliding attacks. Whereas the shield can defend the user from attacks and inflict stun damage to knock out monsters by punching them in the face with it. The Sword & Shield even allows the user to use all their items without putting their weapon away, and it's the only weapon that has this feature.

Monster Hunter Rise has given the Sword & Shield a new counterattack that only be executed while blocking. After using this counterattack, you can immediately transition into the Perfect Rush combo, a series of fast strikes that can deal a ton of damage if all the strikes are timed correctly.

New attacks Description Falling Shadow You leap into the air using the Wirebug and strike the monster at the end of the jump. You can then follow up with another slash attack or bash them in face with the shield as you fall back down to Earth. Windmill You attach your sword to the Wirebug's Ironsilk and spin it around to damage every monster within range. You are completely invulnerable during this attack so it can be useful to avoid incoming damage if you are cornered. Metsu Shoryugeki You raise your shield to block an attack and then use the Wirebug to launch yourself into the air while uppercutting the monster's jaw with your shield. At the apex of your jump, you can then plunge your sword into the monster or punch them in face again as you come crashing down like a comet. If you manage to block a monster's attack perfectly, the Metsu Shoryugeki will deal more damage than normal. This is Switch Skill that can only be switched with Windmill. It is unlocked after completing the 4-Star Hub Quest "Study the Sword & Shield". Drill Slash Combo After a shield-bash combo, you stab a monster in the face with your sword, then violently rip it out. This attack deals extra elemental damage when using elemental Sword & Shields or has a higher chance of inflicting status effects when used with status effect-based Sword & Shields. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with the Hard Basher Combo. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Sword & Shields eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi. Sliding Slash You perform an evasive slide on the ground to hack at the monster's underbelly. If you hit the monster or execute an attack during the slide, you can jump in the air for a follow-up slash attack. This is a Switch Skill that only be switched with the Advancing Slash. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi.

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description Twin Blade Combo This is a two-part attack where you unleash a circular slice and follow it up with a blade thrust. This combo attack deals multiple hits, making it ideal for elemental and status-effect weapons. Destroyer Oil You use the Wirebug to coat your sword in a special oil and then grind the blade against your shield to activate the oil's properties. While Destroyer Oil is active, your attacks will be able to flinch and topple monsters more efficiently, creating openings for your team to attack.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guides: Dual Blades

The Dual Blades are the fastest melee weapons to use, and when mastered, allows you to dance circles around your foes while hacking them up. They possess quick, multi-hitting combos that pair with elemental and status effect Dual Blades and elusive mobility options to avoid dangerous attacks at the last second.

Dual Blades have a special gameplay mechanic called Demon Mode. When you activate it, you have more attacks at your disposal, your movement speed is increased, and your dodge roll is replaced with a dash. However, your stamina gradually drains away while Demon Mode is active, so you will have to make sure you don't exhaust yourself while chopping up the monster. While attacking in Demon Mode, a small bar called the Demon gauge will begin to fill. When it is full, you will enter Archdemon Mode, a state which grants the user access to attacks from Demon Mode without activating it.

New attacks Description Shrouded Vault You charge forward to slice and dice monsters with the Dual Blades. If you get attacked during this technique, you parry the monster's attack and continue attacking. Piercing Bind You stick an explosive kunai dagger into a monster's hide, which will detonate after a few seconds. If you attack the spot where the dagger is attached to before it explodes, it will deal extra damage depending on how many times you struck it. Be warned that Piercing Bind has a very short range, so you will need to be right up next to a monster to land it. Tower Vault You use the Wirebug to launch yourself into air and perform either an airborne dodge or activate Demon Mode to hurl yourself at the monster. If your aerial attack lands on the monster, you spin your Dual Blades across their body from head to tail, lacerating their spine in the process. This is a Switch Skill that can only be replaced with Piercing Bind. It is unlocked after completing the 6-Star Hub Quest "Dissect the Dual Blades". Demon Flight While Demon Mode or Archdemon Mode is active, you perform an acrobatic aerial spin attack with your Dual Blades. If you successfully land your attack, you vault off the monster's body to let out more aerial slashes. Also, if you time the attack correctly, you can parry monster attacks and roars when vaulting off them. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Demon Flurry Rush. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi. Feral Demon Mode Feral Demon Mode is an alternate version of Demon Mode. It trades the regular Demon Mode's fast dashes with shorter dashes that allow you to attack while dodging. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Demon Mode. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Dual Blades eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Hammer

The Hammer is the Great Sword's blunt counterpart in terms of raw power. This bludgeon's primary purpose is to KO monsters by inflicting stun damage when smacking them into the face, leaving them vulnerable for your teammates to wail on them.

You can also charge up each hammer strike to increase the damage output just like the Great Sword. However, the Hammer allows you to move around while charging up, so you can position yourself to hit a monster's weak spot. The drawback to blunt weapons is that they can't cut off tails.

New attacks Description Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon You send out the Wirebug to pull you into air and perform a spinning hammer attack. Before activating this attack or while preparing to jump, you can charge up the hammer to increase the Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon's damage. Impact Crater This is an extremely powerful move where you perform a flying uppercut with the Hammer and bring it down onto a monster's skull. If you charge up the Hammer before executing this move, the damage output will become so great it will leave a small crater on the ground. Dash Breaker You send out the Wirebug a few meters forward and use its Ironsilk to fling yourself at the monster to whack them in the face. During the forward push, you gain hyper armor to ignore monster attacks and roars so you can attack without interruption. You can also charge up the Hammer while prepping for launch to deal extra damage. This is a Switch Skill that can only be swapped with Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi. Water Strike This is an overhead smash that, if used at the beginning of a monster's attack or roar, it will block it. You can then immediately attack with a golf swing on the target. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Side Smash. It is unlocked after completing the 5-Star Hub Quest "Honing your Hammer." Charge Switch: Courage Charge Switch: Courage changes the properties of your Hammer's charge attacks. It reduces the levels you can charge your attacks at in exchange for the ability to chain multiple, fast charged-hammer attacks. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched Charge Switch: Courage Charge. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Hammers eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi.

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description Spinning Bludgeon: Charge This is a technique that stores energy and channels it in the next Charge Switch attack. The hammer's attack power increases when performing a Spinning Bludgeon and you keep the charge level when executing a Charge Switch. Mastery of this technique will allow you to unleash a swath of level 3 charged attack. Impact Burst You slam your hammer to the ground and wrap it in Ironsilk. During this temporary state, any charged attack you inflict causes the Ironsilk to vibrate, creating shockwaves that can flinch and KO monsters more easily.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Hunting Horn

The Hunting Horn is, without a doubt, the most bizarre weapon in the Monster Hunter series. It is a blunt weapon like the Hammer that also functions as a musical instrument. How this weapon works is that with every attack you execute, you generate a musical note. When you produce two of the same notes, the Hunting Horn activates a melody that grants the user and their teammates temporary boosts to their stats, restored health, and other benefits depending on what Hunting Horn they're using.

When you collect the right combination of notes, you can initiate the Magnificent Trio, an ear-piercing soundwave attack that can KO monsters and activate all melodies simultaneously. The Hunting Horn also possesses another powerful song attack called the Infernal Melody. Whenever you attack or activate a melody, the Infernal Melody gauge will start to fill. Once it is fully charged up, you can activate Infernal Melody after the Magnificent Trio or the Slide Beat to let loose a hard-hitting song that not only blasts the monster's eardrums, it also grants the whole party a 20% attack boost for a short time.

New attacks Description Slide Beat The Slide Beat has you sending out the Wirebug to pull you towards a monster and blast them with a soundwave attack. During this move, you gain hyper armor so you can ignore attacks and roars. If you have Infernal Melody readied, you can play it the end of Slide Beat. Earthshaker You plant a kunai knife wrapped in Wirebug's Ironsilk into a monster, plug it into your Hunting Horn, and play a devastating soundwave attack directly inside their body. The Earthshaker is almost guaranteed to KO any monster in a single hit if it is used in their skull. Bead of Resonance The Bead of Resonance places a Wirebug cocoon on the ground. Whenever you play a melody, it repeats it to buff any player within its radius while damaging monsters with its own soundwave attacks. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Earthshaker. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Hunting Horns eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi. Melodic Slap This move swings your Hunting Horn to deliver a quick slap. It trades attack power for more stunning damage to KO monsters faster. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Overhead Smash. It is unlocked after completing the 4-Star Hub Quest "Honing your Hunting Horn". Melody Mode: Echo Melody Mode: Echo changes the Hunting Horn's melodies and song recitals to function more like the Hunting Horns of previous Monster Hunter games. This mode has you manually activate melodies yourself after queuing multiple musical notes, instead of playing them automatically as you attack. This is a Switch Skill that can only be swapped with Melody Mode: Performance. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi.

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description Swing Combo This is a two-hit combo attack that can be executed from the left or right. This technique will allow you to reposition while staying on the offensive with hard-hitting attacks. Silkbind Shockwave You perform a flying uppercut with the Hunting Horn and cover it in Ironsilk. For a short duration, all of your attacks will cause the Ironsilk to vibrate and fire off a small shockwave after a small delay. The additional hits from these shockwaves deal significant stun and exhaust buildup, and damage to body parts.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Lance

The Lance's game plan is all about holding your ground and stabbing enemies in the face over and over again. It has the toughest shield out of all the melee weapons, capable of guarding against nearly every attack from a monster. The Lance also features a number of counterattacks with the shield, so you can continue attacking unabated.

The Lance has a slow walking speed but makes up for that with mobility skills. The Dash Attack has you running after a monster with your lance out to impale them like a jousting knight. You can't perform dodge rolls with the Lance, instead you do quick side-steps or back-hops with your shield out so you can block attacks while re-positioning yourself.

New attacks Description Twin Vines You stick an Ironsilk-covered kunai dagger into a monster and cause it to draw its attention mostly towards you. While the knife is attached, you can pull yourself towards the monster to stick close to it. Anchor Rage You ready your shield to block an incoming attack, then immediately counterattack when hit. You also gain a temporary attack boost which increases depending on the strength of the monster's attack that was blocked. Spiral Thrust You use the shield to parry an attack, then use the Wirebug to dash forward and backwards, piercing the monster as you go. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Anchor Rage. It is unlocked after completing the 5-Star Hub Quest "Learn the Lance". Shield Charge You raise your shield and charge towards the monster to bash them in the face with it. You can also block attacks during the charge since you use your shield for this technique. This is a Switch Skill that can only swapped the Dash Attack. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi. Insta-Block You swing your shield in an arc motion to parry an attack. If timed correctly, you can immediately counterattack, but if timed poorly you will be vulnerable for a few seconds. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched the regular Guard. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Lances eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Gunlance

The Gunlance is the Lance's bombastic cousin, focusing on high-damaging explosions instead of precise pokes. It possesses a similar moveset and shield to the Lance, but with the added addition of Gunlance shells. These shells fire explosions that inflict a fixed amount of damage depending on the Gunlance's shelling levels. Also, these shells completely ignore a monster's defensive properties, making the Gunlance ideal for fighting monsters with hides as thick as rocks.

You can fire Gunlance shells individually, charge them up for bigger blasts, fire them between melee combos, or detonate them all at once after performing an Overhead Smash. Other tools in the Gunlance's kit include the Wyrmstake Cannon, an armor-piercing and explosive drill that bores into a monster's body before igniting. And the Wyvern Fire, an attack where you hold your shield up to block attacks while charging up the Gunlance to fire a massive burst of fire that will blow flying monsters out of the heavens.

New attacks Description Guard Edge The Guard Edge uses the Wirebug to form an Ironsilk shield around the user to help them block an attack. When blocking an attack successfully, it restores your Gunlance's sharpness levels, and you can immediately counterattack with a Overhead Smash or the Wyrmstake Cannon. Hail Cutter You fly into the sky using the Wirebug, reload any used Gunlance shells, and finally perform an Overhead Smash when you land. This attack also reduces the recharge time for your Wyvern Fire if you have used it prior to performing Hail Cutter. Ground Splitter The Ground Splitter has the Wirepug propel you forward while grinding the Gunlance on the ground before executing an upwards slash. Scrapping the Gunlance causes it to heat up, and during this state, your Gunlance's shells, Wyrmstake Cannon and Wyvern Fire can deal extra damage. You also gain hyper armor while performing the Ground Splitter so you can use it to close the gap without being interrupted by roars or attacks. This is a Switch Skill that can only be swapped with Hail Cutter. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi. Guard Reload The Guard Reload uses the shield to block an attack while reloading your Gunlance shells and Wyrmstake Cannon. The only drawback is that it only reloads half as many shells compared to Quick Reload. Guard Reload is a Switch Skill that can only be swapped with Quick Reload. It is unlocked after completing the 6-Star Hub Quest "Grasp the Gunlance." Blash Dash You charge up your Gunlance shells to fire behind you and use the recoil from the explosion to send you flying across the area like a rocket. You can fire multiple Blast Dashes in mid-flight to cover more ground or re-direct yourself. You can cancel the Blast Dash at any time by firing a shell or with an Overhead Smash, so you don't overshoot the target. This is a Switch Skill that can only be Switched with Charged Shelling. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Gunlances eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi.

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description Eruption Cannon You fire an explosive stake into the monster. After using the Eruption Cannon, the tip of your Gunlance’s blade will heat up and strengthen your physical attacks for a short period of time. Bullet Barrage You launch yourself forward using a combination of the Wirebug’s Ironsilk and the Blast Dash technique to unload all of your firepower into one gigantic blast. Do note when performing Bullet Barrage, your Gunlance’s Shells, Wyrmstake Cannon and Wyvern’s Fire will automatically reload first before the attack goes off.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Switch Axe

The Switch Axe is one of the crazier weapons of Monster Hunter Rise. It is a giant battle axe that can transform into a giant sword that lets out small explosions when you hit a monster. Learning the intricacies of each mode and alternating between them is the key to mastering the Switch Axe.

The axe mode features big meaty chops and evasive techniques you can use in the middle of combos to escape danger. Every axe attack fills a bar called the Switch Gauge, and when it is filled enough, you can activate the Switch Axe's sword mode.

The sword mode deals more damage than the axe mode, but your walking speed is dramatically decreased, and you don't have access to the Axe Mode's evasion moves. When you attack in sword mode, it depletes the Switch Gauge, and when it runs out you will be forced back into Axe Mode with a lengthy reload animation that leaves you at risk to enemy attacks.

The secret weapon of the Switch Axe is its phials. Depending on the type of phial your Switch Axe is equipped with, it can augment the attack power of a Switch Axe's raw or elemental properties, or even grant it the ability to exhaust or KO monsters. To activate the phial's effects, you must enter the Amped State by attacking in Sword Mode. Once you have achieved the Amped State, both Axe and Sword Modes will become empowered by the phial, and you will gain a new Sword Mode attack called the Zero-Sum Elemental Discharge. This attack plunges your Switch Axe into the monster's body and blows them up from the inside using the phial's stored energy.

New attacks Description Switch Charger The Wirebug helps you dodge monster attacks while recharging the Switch Gauge. In addition, the Switch Gauge won't run out for a brief period after executing this move. Invincible Gambit The Wirebug launches you forward while you wildly swing your Switch Axe in Axe Mode. During this attack, you gain hyper armor so you can swing without getting knocked back or being stunning by monster roars. Soaring Wyvern Blade You jump into the air using the Wirebug while doing a slashing uppercut. You can then perform an aerial dash towards a monster at the end of the jump to stab them in Sword Mode. An explosion will trigger shortly after the final hit and deal lots of damage. You can use Soar Wyvern Blade at the end of a Zero-Sum Elemental Discharge to recover quickly from the recoil and continue assaulting the monster. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Invincible Gambit. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi. Forward Overhead Slash You run forward to bring down your Switch Axe on a monster whilst in Axe Mode. It has a slow wind-up but inflicts a substantial amount of damage and you can quickly switch into Sword Mode to execute a Double Slash afterward. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Forward Slash. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Switch Axes eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi. Compressed Finishing Discharge You unleash the Switch Axe's storied phial energy to fire a massive explosion while swinging your weapon. The Amped State does not change the properties of this move. Be mindful of teammates when using Compressed Finishing Discharge in multiplayer as the explosion will send them flying. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Elemental Discharge. It is unlocked after completing the 4-Star Hub Quest "Study the Switch Axe".

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description 2-Staged Morph Slash Combo This is a two-staged Morph Slash technique that can be executed after a Wild Swing in Axe Mode. The first stage morphs into Sword Mode, and the second stage morphs into Axe Mode. During this combo attack, the Sword Mode's attack's power increases, and the Switch Gauge fills up faster in Axe Mode. Elemental Burst Counter This counterattack compresses the Switch Gauge's energy and releases it in a giant Elemental Burst attack. If you time the counter at the exact moment a monster strikes, you will perform a Power Finisher, and the Switch Axe will immediately activate its Amped State.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Charge Blade

The Charge Blade is the most complex weapon in a hunter's armory as it combines the transformation mechanics of the Switch Axe with the jack-of-all-trades features of Sword & Shield. Like Switch Axe, Charge Blade has a Sword Mode and an Axe Mode.

Sword Mode functions similarly to Sword & Shield, except your movement speed is decreased, you can't use items with your weapon out, and you have a stronger shield to block bigger attacks. How Charge Blade works is that you attack in Sword Mode to build kinetic energy within the sword, then transfer it into phials inside the shield. Once you have enough phials filled, you are ready to use the full might of the Axe Mode.

Axe Mode combines your sword and shield together to form a battle axe. In Axe Mode, you spend the stored energy within your Charge Blade's phials to grant your axe the ability to cause a small explosion with every hit. You can also use all your phials at once to perform the Charge Blade's ultimate attack, the Super Amped Elemental Discharge, to demolish all monsters within range.

There are two types of phials Charge Blades can be equipped with. There is the Elemental Phials, which inflict extra elemental damage, or the Impact Phials, which deal extra raw damage and stun damage if used on a monster's head.

New attacks Description Morphing Advance As the name implies, you advance towards a monster while your weapon morphs into Axe Mode. You can gain hyper armor during this move so you can close the gap without being knocked down by monster attacks. At the end of the advance, you can combo into various attacks. Counter Peak Performance You assume a guard stance while the Wirebug covers the area surrounding you with Ironsilk. If you get attacked in this stance, all your Charge Blade's phials get filled, and you can immediately counterattack with various moves such as the Super Amped Elemental Discharge. Axe Hopper You slam the Charge Blade into the ground while in Axe Mode and use it to vault into air while the Wirebug pulls you up even higher. At the peak of your jump, you can perform an Elemental Discharge or a Super Amped Elemental Discharge that hits harder than normal as you land. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Counter Peak Performance. It is unlocked after completing the 5-Star Hub Quest "Charge Blade Coalescing." Counter Morph Slash When you switch between Sword Axe and Axe Mode, there is a short window where you use the shield to block an attack, then follow it up with an Elemental Discharge or a Super Amped Elemental Discharge. The guard window is bigger than the Morph Slash and the ensuing damage from the Discharge attacks will be higher than normal if you manage to block an attack successfully. The only drawback is that Counter Morph Slash takes longer to perform than the regular Morph Slash. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Morph Slash. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Charge Blades eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi. Condensed Spinning Slash This attack powers up the regular axe attacks of Axe Mode by turning it into a buzzsaw that rips into monsters' hides. While the Axe Mode is powered-up, the Phials will generate energy on their own and every hit will inflict multiple ticks of damage. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Condensed Element Slash. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi.

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description Phial Follow-up: Firing Pin You activate a mechanism which lowers the pressure of elemental channelled the Charge Blade when performing Shield Thrust during Elemental boost, using Sword Attacks in Sword Boost Mode. The elemental energy latches onto a target which can denotate into a phial explosion and extend the time limit of Elemental Boost if you hit it with Axe Mode attacks. Do note that this elemental energy will wear off over time. Ready Stance While guarding, you command the Wirebug the wrap the Charge Blade in Ironsilk. After blocking an attack, the knockback will leave you in Sword Mode so you can transition into regular sword or axe attacks.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Insect Glaive

The Insect Glaive can be used to fight monsters on the ground and in the air without the need for Wirebugs. This weapon features fast ground-based combos and the ability to pole-jump to the sky and let out aerial attacks to bring down flying monsters.

It also includes its own bug companion separate from the Wirebug called a Kinsect. The Kinsect can be ordered to extract fluids from a monster akin to a mosquito. It then takes those extracts and transfers them onto you to increase your attack and defense power, heal your wounds, make your aerial dashes go farther, and even grant you new attacks to use.

There are numerous species of Kinsects you can bring to a hunt, each with their own attack types and secondary properties. Some Kinsects can cut off tails while others can KO monsters like a blunt weapon. Powder Kinsects will automatically extract fluids on marks you have planted on the monster. Assist Kinsects will attack monsters automatically once you have enough extracts. And Speed Kinsects travel the fastest and can be commanded to charge up for a fastball-like attack.

New attacks Description Silkbind Vault This move lets you jump even higher than a normal aerial jump. If used while airborne, it resets your aerial dodge limit so you can stay in the air longer, or you can redirect yourself in case you're jumping into danger. Recall Kinsect You perform an acrobatic dodge and command the Kinsect to return to your side while it sprinkles healing extracts to heal teammates along the way. It will also damage monsters it comes across during its recall and recover its stamina when it returns to you. Diving Wyvern While in the air, you dive downwards to impale your Insect Glaive into a monster. If you use a few aerial attacks before activating Diving Wyvern, it will inflict even more depending on how many you used. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Recall Kinsect. It is unlocked after completing the 6-Star Hub Quest "Invoke the Insect Glaive." Advancing Roundslash You perform a ground-based spin attack with Insect Glaive and if you get hit, you will parry the attack and jump off the monster. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Leaping Slash. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Insect Glaives eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi. Tetraseal Slash This is a four-hit combo attack that paints the target with a marker for Kinsects to gather extracts from. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Tornado Slash. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi.

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description Kinsect Slash This is an aerial attack where you air-dash towards a monster with your glaive and Kinsect. If the attack lands, you will then perform a Vaulting Dance and absorb extracts. Do note that once you have absorbed red extract, you won't be able to absorb any other extracts with the Kinsect Slash. However, you can perform an Enhanced Insect Spiker attack to compensate for that drawback. Awakened Kinsect Attack You throw your Kinsect at high speeds towards a monster to inflict tremendous damage. Any extracts you have stored up are consumed during this attack, and the more extracts you have, the more damage this technique will deal. After the Kinsects hits the target, you use the Wirebug to close the gap; grab an extract, mark the monster, and then transition into a Vaulting Dance attack.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Bow

The Bow is one of three purely ranged weapons you can use to damage monsters at a distance. This weapon is all about dodging and weaving through attacks and letting loose a volley of arrows into the monster's weak spots. You can charge an arrow for a big hit and launch a bag of dust that will grant buffs to teammates within range. You can also coat your arrows with special coatings that boost their damage output or enable them to inflict status effects.

The Bow's biggest attack is the Dragon Piercer. This move attaches a couple of fireworks to an arrow and fires like a missile towards the monster, piercing its hide and ripping through its body. However, nearly every action with the Bow costs a huge chunk of your stamina. So you will need to use items or armor skills that will help mitigate the hefty stamina loss when using this deadly weapon.

New attacks Description Herculean Draw You use the Wirebug to dash in a desired direction and power up your Bow's attack power for a short time. Focus Shot You perform an evasive backflip and then recover your stamina by crouching upon landing. Aerial Aim The Wirebug pulls you into the air and while you're airborne, fire a rain of arrows more powerful than firing them normally, and then dive down to stab the monster with an arrow. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Focus Shot. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Bows eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi. Absolute Power Shot After firing a normal arrow, you can then fire a more potent shot that can KO a monster, but it costs a lot of stamina to use. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Power Shot. It is unlocked after completing the 6-Star Hub Quest "Be One with the Bow." Dodgebolt While charging your Bow's shots, you can dodge while slashing at monsters with an arrow. Dodgebolt can also cut through monster attacks and roars when used at the right time, effectively negating them. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Charging Sidestep. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi.

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description Stake Thrust You stab a monster with an explosive stake that inflicts additional damage after you hit with arrows. The amount of damage the stake deals depends on the type of arrow used on it. Butcher's Bind You fire an arrow wrapped in Ironsilk into a monster’s hide. If you perform a follow-up attack on the spot where you used Butcher’s Bind, the Ironsilk will coil around both arrows and deal cutting damage. If the follow-up attack misses, the Butcher’s Bind arrow will vanish.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Light Bowgun

The Light Bowgun is a giant gun that lets you fire bullets while on the move. You can load your Light Bowgun with different types of ammo to aid you in fighting any monster:

Normal-type ammo to deal a good amount of damage to weak spots.

Pierce-type ammo goes through a target's hide and deals damage as it travels through their body. This is best suited for monsters with long bodies like Leviathans or Brute Wyverns for example.

Spread ammo has short range but packs the firepower of a shotgun.

Sticky ammo are rockets that stick to a monster's body and blow up after a few seconds. They also deal stun damage which can knock a monster out if the Sticky ammo lands on their head.

Slicing ammo explodes into miniature blades that can slice off tails.

Shrapnel ammo functions like Spread ammo, but it has a bigger range with less attack power. This ammo type is best used when you are fighting multiple monsters at once like during a Rampage quest.

Cluster Bombs are small bombs that you fire into the air like mortar shells. Upon impact, the bomb detonates and splits into smaller bombs for more explosions.

Light Bowguns also get access to ammo types that deal elemental damage or inflict status effects. Unfortunately, Bowgun ammo is not infinite like the Bow's arrows. You will need to buy the ammo in shops or crafting materials from shops or gathered in the field to craft more ammo in the middle of a fight.

They also grant the user access to a special ammo type called Wyvernblast that can be planted on the ground. These landmines will detonate if a monster steps on them or if a player attacks them. The explosion will deal a fixed amount akin to a Gunlance's shelling attacks.

New attacks Description Silkbind Glide You pull yourself towards a monster using the Wirebug's Ironsilk and fire a charged shot at point-blank range. Fanning Vault You jump into the air to dodge attacks and fire off bullets or Wyvernblast mines while airborne. This move allows you to stick Wyvernblast mines onto a monster's body. Fanning Maneuver You use the Wirebug to pull you left or right so you can fire at a monster's blindside. You also get a temporary boost to your attack power when you perform this maneuver. Fanning Maneuver allows you to fire while being pulled, including Cluster Bombs which normally require you to crouch down to fire. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with the Fanning Vault. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi. Elemental Reload You reload your ammo types at a slower pace, but the damage output of elemental ammo gets increased as a trade-off. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Reload. It is unlocked after completing the 4-Star Hub Quest "Learning the Light Bowgun". Quickstep Evade Your dodge rolls travel at a shorter distance but you can recover faster than a regular dodge and your next shot gets an attack boost. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Forward Dodge. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Light Bowguns eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) weapons guide: Heavy Bowgun

The Heavy Bowgun exchanges the mobility and Wyvernblast landmines of the Light Bowgun for more powerful ammo types and being able to attach a shield to block attacks. It has access to the same ammo types as the Light Bowgun and can charge up every shot for more damage. However, the Heavy Bowgun has a few unique ammo types that Light Bowgun doesn't have access to:

The Wyvernheart special ammo converts the Heavy Bowgun into a walking turret that mows down anything in its path.

The Wyvernsnipe special ammo fires an explosive round into a monster which sets off a chain of explosions across their body.

Wyvernfire ammo type functions the same as the Gunlance's Wyvern Fire, except there is no cooldown timer. So long as you have the bullets, you can fire this as many times as you want.

New attacks Description Free Silkbind Glide The Wirebug pulls you forward so you can fire a close-range shot or quickly sheath your weapon at the end of the slide. Counter Shot You cover your body in the Wirebug's Ironsilk to block an incoming attack and then counterattack with a charged shot. Counter Charger You parry a monster's attack and then augment the Heavy Bowgun with a passive buff that shortens the charging time required for charged shots. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Counter Shot. It is unlocked after completing the 5-Star Hub Quest "Hone your Heavy Bowgun." Tackle The Heavy Bowgun gains the ability to use the Great Sword's Tackle so you can power through monster attacks and shoot immediately afterward. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with the Melee Attack. It is unlocked after forging or upgrading Heavy Bowguns eight times, then talking to Master Utsushi. Healing Mech-Wyvernsnipe This changes Wyvernsnipe and Wyvernheart so they inflict less but they heal the user with every successful hit. This is a Switch Skill that can only be switched with Mech-Wyvernsnipe. It is unlocked after reaching 3-Star Village Quests or 2-Star Hub Quests, then talking to Master Utsushi.

New moves for Sunbreak

New attacks Description Crouching Shot This is a unique crouching position that reduces the recoil of your shots and allows you to fire in rapid succession in exchange for the ability to move while shooting. The longer you fire using Crouching Shot, the faster the Heavy Bowgun's rate of fire becomes in this state. However, don't fire for too long, otherwise your Heavy Bowgun will overheat and need time to cool down. Do note that certain ammo types are incompatible with Crouching Shot. Setting Sun You command the Wirebug to form a ring made of Ironsilk in the air. This ring is covered in a special powder that slows down the velocity of ammo that passes through it. This means that firing piercing ammo and multi-hitting ammo through this ring will increase the number of hits they inflict upon a monster when they land.

Which weapon will you take up in Monster Hunter Rise?

As you can see, there are many cool weapons from which to choose in this game. You can focus on mastering one weapon or go the extra mile and master every weapon to become the world's best monster hunter. This game's rich diversity of weapon options is one reason Monster Hunter Rise is one of the best multiplayer games on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise is available for Nintendo Switch and is now available for PC via Steam.

