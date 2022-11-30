Report: Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Xbox and Game Pass in 2023

What you need to know

The videogame news website Insider Gaming has just released a breaking exclusive stating that Capcom's hit action-hunting game, Monster Hunter Rise, and its expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will soon be ported from Nintendo Switch and PC onto current-gen consoles in 2023.

According to Insider Gaming, Monster Hunter Rise will be launching on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 on Jan. 20, 2023, with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releasing later during the Spring of 2023.

The Xbox and PlayStation ports are said to be "4K60 ports" and "3D Audio", meaning they will receive the performance upgrades of the PC versions. In addition, the Xbox versions of Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak will be added to Xbox Game Pass.

Insider Gaming says that Monster Hunter Rise's Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStations 5 ports are likely to be announced during The Game Awards on Dec. 8, 2022.

If this turns out to be true, then this is great news for Xbox fans as Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is an exceptional action game with a wide variety of deadly weapons to collect and dangerous monsters to slay. Armed with performance upgrades of the Xbox Series X|S and the accessibility of Xbox Game Pass, Monster Hunter Rise could end up becoming one of the best Xbox games, alongside its predecessor, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

