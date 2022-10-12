NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 preorders and where to find stock - live report

The NVIDIA RTX 4090 preorders begin today and we're here to give you up-to-date details on where to buy one as stores start to put stock online. It might be the most expensive of the new 40 series cards, but we're still expecting demand to be very high and stock to possibly even sell out straight away, much like it did with every 30-series launch last time.

NVIDIA's mighty (and power-hungry) new graphics card, the Geforce RTX 4090 is certainly one to watch if you crave the ultimate upgrade in 2022. This is one of the most powerful GPUs to date from the company, allowing gamers to crank up settings at 4K and even play some games at 8K. We're going to be covering the launch right here so you can hopefully buy one.

Things are already looking a bit better than most RTX graphics card launches as we're seeing a good number of retailers in the US and UK that have placeholder listings online (links below). You can't physically pre-order them or add them to your cart just yet, but various manufacturer SKUs are on the sites, primed and ready to go. In the past, we've not seen a thing at some stores until listings suddenly appear on the day.

What time do RTX 4090 preorders start?

NVIDlA hasn't confirmed just yet, but we're expecting retailers to start making stock available to purchase around 9am EST/2pm BST. We'd certainly get plenty of tabs opened up though for the listings we've mentioned below well before then.

US: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 preorders