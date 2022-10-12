Pair the RTX 4090 with these incredible Prime Day deals on powerful PC parts

NVIDIA's RTX 4090 is finally here, and it's an absolute beast of a graphics card. With enough horsepower to comfortably support gaming at up to 8K resolution and put out hundreds of frames per second, it's unquestionably the most impressive GPU on the market right now.

But while you're looking for where to find RTX 4090 stock, you should also consider taking advantage of these Amazon Prime Day deals on powerful PC parts. After all, you need more than a GPU to complete a top-notch gaming rig, and even if you have hardware you like already, there's a good chance you'll need a new case or power supply to support how ridiculously large and power-hungry the RTX 4090 is.

Save big with these Prime Day PC part deals

(opens in new tab) Vetroo MESH6 case | $150 $110 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The RTX 4090 is massive, so you'll need to give it some room to breathe. This tall and spacious case does exactly that, and it comes with six 120mm aRGB fans preinstalled to boot. The mesh front panel is great for airflow, while the tempered glass side panel is perfect for showing off the $1,600 GPU.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E motherboard | $430 $380 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This top-of-the-line motherboard is perfect for the CPU we'll be recommending shortly, as it features 18+1 90A power stages, tons of heatsinks, support for Wi-Fi 6E and Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and more. The board also supports the latest-and-greatest DDR5 memory, too.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900KF CPU | $550 $440 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You'll need a high-performance CPU to support the RTX 4090, and luckily, Intel's premium i9-12900KF is on sale for a hefty 20% discount. This is one of the most powerful processors on the market right now, so you can rest easy knowing that your RTX 4090 won't be CPU bottlenecked.

(opens in new tab) Vetroo V240 AIO CPU cooler | $80 $64 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Vetroo's V240 AIO CPU cooler is a great fit for both the i9-12900KF and the MESH6 case. The aesthetics of the cooler and included PWM fans also perfectly match the case and its fans since both are manufactured by Vetroo, which is a nice bonus.

(opens in new tab) Crucial DDR5 4800MHz 64GB | $342 $257 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You'll want fast DDR5 RAM to go with the RTX 4090, and plenty of it, too. Thankfully, Crucial's 64GB kit of 4800MHz DDR5 is on sale for a full 25% off. It may not be laden with RGB like other DIMMs are, but ultimately, you can't go wrong with Crucial's excellent performance if you can look past that.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Thor 1200W PSU | $350 $280 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While NVIDIA says you can get away with using an 850W power supply with the RTX 4090, some versions of the GPU manufactured by AIB partners recommend 1000W or 1200W PSUs. At the end of the day, having some extra headroom is good, which is what the 80 Plus Platinum-certified ASUS ROG Thor 1200 provides.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X SSD | $160 $110 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Last but not least is WD_Black's excellent 1TB SN850X SSD. Aside from giving you plenty of space to store your games and other files, this SSD also offers read and write speeds up to 7,300 MB/s thanks to the benefits of PCIe Gen 4.

Ultimately, it's important that you don't skimp on the rest of your hardware if you're picking up an RTX 4090. It's the most powerful GPU available, and you don't want to limit its potential by pairing it with a budget-class motherboard, CPU, RAM kit, or PSU. You're already spending $1,600 on a GPU, so you may as well go all out, right? And by taking advantage of these final Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll be able to save as much money as you can.