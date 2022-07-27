The best graphics cards deals in July 2022

Windows Central's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test

When you are looking for a new graphics card, the task can be daunting. There are dozens of cards and every major brand has to get their hands on at least one, so you have a whole lot of noise you need deafen just to find the one that works for you. Not to mention that the prices are in constant fluctuation. A year or two ago (maybe even just a few months) and the idea of a graphics card deal was a fantasy as most cards were going for way above MSRP and often only being sold by scalpers on eBay if they were in stock at all. That's not quite the case anymore, although prices and demand still change regularly and things can escalate quickly.

Our goal is to provide you with a list of the best graphics card deals from all around the internet. We're not interested in cards that are "on sale" just because they aren't bloated at hundreds above retail anymore. We're looking for genuine deals on GPUs, many of which are selling as close to their MSRP as they have in years or maybe even selling below MSRP. Sometimes graphics cards come packaged in bundles that include things like other PC parts or even codes for video games, and while those are hard to track we will list them as well if we find them. Always check what manufacturers are bundling with the card you're interested in because you could save in ways you didn't know about.

Whether you're building a new PC or upgrading an older one, here are the best ways to save on a new graphics card.

Should you buy a graphics card right now?

I.e. Is it worth it? The truth is, if you're looking for a graphics card then it is probably a need for you. You're here because you're in the market for a new computer or looking to upgrade an aging beast. Either way, the original question is really moot because whether or not you should... you ARE.

Now is as good a time as any, anyway, because prices have been falling for most of 2022. It's hard to tell whether they're going to keep falling or if demand will rise again, but for now we're seeing more and more discounts every day. That's a great thing, and it's a pattern that currently only benefits you, the buyer. Finding cards below MSRP is still not very common, but if the trend continues the way it is then drops that good might be right around the corner.

Best graphics card deals:

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 $350 $259.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) You will need to use the mail-in rebate form to get an extra $20 off, but even at $280 it is a nice discount from what this card was going for in June. You'll also get a digital code for three free games, which is just icing on the cake.

(opens in new tab) PNY GeForce GTX 1660 Super $300 $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The 1660 Super is a couple generations behind, but it's still a great card and has plenty of juice to keep you gaming at a high level. The price is also the lowest it has been on Amazon considering it was going for as much as $350 in June.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 6650 XT $380 $339.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Use code XFX10off during checkout for an extra $10 off. Includes a Core Clock of 2055 MHz and boost clock of 2635 MHz. Connectivity includes an HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4. Uses the PCI Express 4.0 standard.

(opens in new tab) PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6650 XT $440 $360.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This AMD graphics card has only been available on Amazon since May, but it has sold at or near its MSRP of $450 since then. The drop here is its best price ever.

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $500 $419.99 at Zotac (opens in new tab) Zotac earned itself a bad rep among PC enthusiasts for bumping prices during the shortage time. You won't find, for example, EVGA's store doing that. However, a good deal is a good deal and right now this is a decent price for the RTX 3060 Ti, and it's $100 less than Amazon.

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3070 8GB $640 $549.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) This card is still going for as much as $760 at some retailers and even $660 at Amazon. The price has actually gone as low as $530 before, but this is still a pretty nice deal. Comes with a free mouse pad as well.