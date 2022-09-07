How to watch Apple announce the iPhone 14 with our friends at iMore

What you need to know

While many of our readers may cringe at the idea of sitting through an Apple event, the reality is that everyday consumers often have Apple products. The tech giant is set to announce several new pieces of hardware at an event today. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 should all be unveiled.

The event kicks off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET today, September 7, 2022. You can follow all of the latest announcements and details through our friends over at iMore. Their experts will run a live blog throughout the entire event and then recap everything that's announced.

There are a few ways to watch the event as well. YouTube is likely the easiest, as it's available on just about any device. You can also watch it on the Apple Event website (opens in new tab) or through the Apple TV app.

While we're expecting a wide range of devices at today's event, you shouldn't expect to see an M2 MacBook Pro or M2 iPad, as many suspect that those will be announced at a separate event in October. Apple's rumored VR headset is also not expected today.

Two larger 'Max' models with 6.7-inch displays and two models with 6.1-inch screens are expected to be announced. Leaked schematics from back in April gave us the first hint of what was on the way.

The overall design of the iPhone 14 should look familiar to those that have seen the iPhone 13. The biggest change, at least in terms of looks, will likely be the reported hole-punch selfie camera. A large camera bump is also expected.

If you'd like to hear another perspective on Apple's latest announcements, our executive editor Daniel Rubino was on TD Ameritrade Network to discuss what's new. Note that his comments were made before any official announcements.