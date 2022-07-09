Poll: How do you use your smartphone keyboard?

Google's Gboard beta gaining support for splitting the keyboard on the Surface Duo piqued our curiosity about how people use their smartphone keyboards. Our friends over at Android Central ran a poll last week on which keyboard people prefer (Gboard and SwiftKey won), but we want to know how people use their keyboards.

Nowadays, users have a wide range of options for setting up a smartphone keyboard. They can swipe or tap. They can split the keyboard in half or float it around their phone's screen. Obviously, people also have the choice to use their keyboard in the traditional way, as a single rectangle at the bottom of their phone's display.

Please let us know how you use your smartphone keyboard in the polls below.

We split this week's poll up into two categories since people may swipe or tap on a variety of setups. We included the most common options in our poll, but if you use your keyboard in a different way, please let us know.

