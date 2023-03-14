A developer has made it so Bing Chat can work in a terminal, because why not?

What you need to know

Officially Bing Chat is only available through Microsoft's own apps on desktop and mobile.

That hasn't stopped one enterprising developer from reverse engineering it to work inside Python in a terminal environment.

You still need to have been given access through your Microsoft Account, though, so it isn't a workaround.

The project is being hosted on GitHub for anyone to have a look over.

The continued attention on Bing Chat doesn't seem to be dying out any time soon, and this little project hosted on GitHub is living proof. While official access requires Microsoft's apps on desktop or mobile, this project has reverse-engineered Bing Chat to access through a terminal.

Because why not?

It's being called EdgeGPT and is the work of GitHub user acheong08. First, no, I haven't used it personally, but it does sound pretty interesting. It's built using Python, which is easily available on Windows, Mac, and Linux. It also requires that you have access to Bing Chat through your Microsoft Account, though you won't be entering your account credentials.

(Image credit: acheong08/GitHub)

Besides access to Bing Chat already the other thing you'll need is at least version 3.8 of Python. If you don't, it's readily available for Windows now through the Microsoft Store. You probably also need to be a little proficient in using it, and you'll need to grab a cookie editor extension for your chosen browser.

The GitHub repo explains the whole process, and while it does seem to be more of a demo than a full-featured project ready for prime time, it's still cool as hell. AI is going to be a big deal in the coming years and with backends like OpenAI that anyone can hook into, we're going to see a heap more interesting projects like this pop-up.

If the terminal doesn't sound like your idea of a good time, you can of course use Bing Chat from any browser on your Windows PC.