Everything new for Bing: More chats, speedier responses in Skype, and less errors

What you need to know

Microsoft increased the limit on chats per session within Bing Chat last week.

The company also sped up Bing within Skype and shipped other improvements.

Bing recently reached 100 million daily active users, thanks in large part to the new Bing Chat and AI integration with the service.

Bing Chat is a new experience from Microsoft, so it regularly receives new features. Microsoft also makes changes to the chatbot, giving testers an improved experience. Last week, Microsoft increased the number of supported chats per session as well as the daily cap per user. The company also sped up Bing within Skype and ironed out some other issues.

The company gathered together everything new for Bing Chat into a convenient blog post. Here are the changes:

Increasing Chat Turns: We've increased the maximum number of turns you can have in a single conversation with Bing from 6 to 10. The total number of turns per day has also increased to 120. We are experimenting with even longer chat sessions, and you can expect these numbers to continue to increase over time.

We've increased the maximum number of turns you can have in a single conversation with Bing from 6 to 10. The total number of turns per day has also increased to 120. We are experimenting with even longer chat sessions, and you can expect these numbers to continue to increase over time. Faster Skype chats: We heard from you that Bing was slow to respond to your conversations in Skype. We've halved the latency of Bing chat responses, so you get answers faster. If you haven't already, download the latest version of Skype to try it out (opens in new tab) .

We heard from you that Bing was slow to respond to your conversations in Skype. We've halved the latency of Bing chat responses, so you get answers faster. If you haven't already, download the latest version of Skype to try it out . Fixing "Something went wrong": We've identified and fixed several of the bugs which triggered a "Something went wrong" error when trying to initiate chats with Bing. We will continue to monitor and address the remaining scenarios where this error appears.



In addition to the above changes, last week was a big one for Bing. According to Microsoft, Bing passed 100 million daily active users for the first time ever, due in large part to Bing Chat and AI.

Our guide on how to sign up for the new Bing powered by ChatGPT can help you get started with the revamped search engine. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden shared a hands-on video with the new Bing last week as well.