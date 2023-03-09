We go hands-on with Bing Chat AI on the web, mobile, and Microsoft Edge (video)

Microsoft's new Bing AI Chatbot has been making waves over the last month. With over 100 million daily active users, a third of which using Bing Chat on the daily, we thought now would be a good time to showcase what Bing Chat is all about, and why so many people are eager to get access to it.

Right now, Bing Chat is available in a limited preview, meaning you need to join a waitlist first before gaining access. You can do that on the Bing website here, but if you're still waiting, our hands-on video will show you what Bing is now capable of on the web, in the Bing Mobile app, and how Bing integrates with Microsoft Edge to make browsing the web smarter.

Bing Chat on the web is where most people will be experiencing this new AI. You can access it directly from Bing.com, and it offers up a chat interface where you can ask Bing for search queries or initiate creative tasks. You can access this experience via the Taskbar's search button on Windows 11 as well.

Then there's the Bing Mobile app, which does everything the Bing web experience does, but with the ability to use your voice as an input method. You can talk to Bing, and Bing will reply back with its own voice.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Lastly, there's the integration with Microsoft Edge, which is still in preview. There's a new Bing sidebar that can analyze webpages you're viewing, offering up useful facts and information about the website or content you're looking at. You can ask Bing to summarize an active web page, and even ask it to generate a reply to a comment or email that you may be looking at.

Bing AI is quite impressive, but it's important to remember that not everything it says will always be right. In our video, one question that we asked twice gave us two different answers. So it's important to double check the info that Bing has generated by heading to the source material, which Bing handily links below its results.

Be sure to watch the video embedded above for a more in-depth overview of these experiences!