What you need to know

Adobe Fresco is now available through the Microsoft Store.

The app allows artists to create with a wide range of brushes to make different styles of art.

Adobe Fresco is free but you need to pay for a subscription to get access to premium features.

Adobe Fresco is now available through the Microsoft Store. The creative app was already available on Windows, but you had to download it directly through Adobe's website. Now, artists can download and update the app through the Microsoft Store.

Adobe Fresco is an app designed for digital drawing and painting. It's optimized for use with a stylus or touch and has a variety of brushes. Those brushes mimic different mediums, such as watercolor, charcoal, and pastel. The app supports both pixel and vector brushes.

Our managing editor Jez Corden checked out Adobe Fresco when it was first available for Windows PCs. At the time, he said that "Adobe Fresco might be the best beginner art app for Surface PC users."

Adobe Fresco has a sleek interface that's easy to navigate — Corden was even able to figure it out when his PC was set to another language.

When you've finished your artwork, you can export a timelapse of your strokes, which is handy for tutorials or showing of how a project was made.

Adobe Fresco is also available on iPad. Most of Adobe's tutorials and demo videos are of the app running on the iPad, but the interface is almost identical on Windows PCs. Well-known artist Brad Colbow uses Adobe Fresco in his review of the Surface Pro 9, which is one of the best PCs for Adobe Creative Cloud.

It's hard to pinpoint the exact date that Adobe Fresco was added to the Microsoft Store. There don't appear to be any blog posts about the addition by Microsoft or Adobe. The page to help you get started with Adobe Fresco (opens in new tab) does not mention the Microsoft Store either, instead pointing you to a direct download link.

There is a single review of the app from October 10, 2022.

While there's a chance that Adobe snuck Fresco onto the Microsoft Store a while ago unnoticed, it's still worth highlighting. Adobe Fresco is a well-liked app for digital artists that has a low learning curve while still being powerful enough to create beautiful pieces of art.

(opens in new tab) Adobe Fresco | Free at Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) Adobe Fresco is an app for drawing and painting. It's optimized for use with a touch and stylus. You can use the app for free, but to get access to premium features you'll have to have a supported subscription, which starts at $9.99 per year (after a 30-day free trial).