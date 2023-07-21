Android apps on Windows 11 just got a bit better — here's what's new

What you need to know

Microsoft just shipped an update to the Windows Subsystem for Android.

The update improves camera compatibility when using Android apps on Windows 11.

Several fixes and improvements also ship with the update.

Windows 11 has a handy feature that allows you to run Android apps on your PC. The Windows Subsystem for Android supports getting apps through the Amazon Appstore or sideloading apps. The latter is important as several popular apps, including Threads, can only run on your PC if you sideload the app.

Microsoft just shipped an update to the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 that brings it to version 2306.40000.4.0. The update improves camera compatibility and includes several other features and fixes.

The majority of these changes are minor, but they work together to improve the overall experience of running Android apps on Windows 11.

If you're new to the Windows Subsystem on Android, make sure to check out our guide on how to install Android apps from outside the Amazon Appstore. You can also sideload apps onto your PC easily with WSATools.

Here's everything that's new, as shared by Microsoft: