Anthropic unveils Claude AI desktop app with Windows on Arm support as concerned users pressure on Microsoft over a 'botched' Copilot update

Anthropic recently shipped Claude AI desktop apps on Windows and macOS.

Claude AI's Windows version ships with Windows on Arm support for a seamless user experience.

Claude AI mobile apps also received dictation support, allowing users to interact with the chatbot using their voice.

In case you missed it, Anthropic unveiled desktop apps for its next-gen AI assistant, Claude, on Windows and macOS. The company shipped two different versions of the app for Windows users: x64 and arm64.

The desktop apps are expected to deliver Claude AI users an improved, faster, and more focused experience. While still in beta, paid and free users can download Claude desktop apps.

However, it could indicate that Anthropic is still working on the apps to fine-tune their user experience with advanced capabilities. The new desktop apps offer a similar user experience to the web version, including easy access to old chats and starred conversations.

The desktop version of the AI chatbot makes navigation more straightforward and seamless for users than the web version. Windows users can launch the app using the Ctrl + Alt + Space shortcut. Additionally, Claude AI received dictation support across its mobile apps, including Android and iOS. Users can interact with the chatbot using their voice.

In October, Anthropic shipped an upgraded version of Claude 3.5 Sonnet alongside a new model dubbed Claude 3.5 Haiku, with enhanced coding capabilities and more. The company also unveiled “Computer Use” in open beta. Through the API, developers can "direct Claude to use computers the way people do—by looking at a screen, moving a cursor, clicking buttons, and typing text." Claude 3.5 Sonnet is the first AI model to provide computer use in a public beta.

Claude's shipping to Windows and macOS comes after OpenAI recently shipped ChatGPT to Windows after snubbing the platform during its special event in May for MacBooks. The move brewed controversy, considering Microsoft's multi-billion dollar investment and integration of OpenAI's technology across its tech stack. OpenAI explained its exclusive ChatGPT launch on Apple's Mac: "We're by indicating, "We’re just prioritizing where our users are."

Anthropic could give Microsoft's Copilot AI a run for its money in Windows. Copilot recently received a massive update that shipped a warm and intuitive experience to the platform, coupled with next-gen AI features, including Copilot Vision.

The update has received backlash from users, including Microsoft staffers, citing a degraded user experience and referring to the update as "a step backward" that has "absolutely ruined" Copilot's user experience. Some have requested a toggle button to roll back to Copilot's previous version, blatantly expressing their displeasure with the new update.