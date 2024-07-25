Apple Maps now works on your Windows PC... sort of

What you need to know

Apple Maps is now available in beta on the web.

Both Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome support Apple Maps (beta) on Windows PCs.

Developers can link to Maps on the web, which helps users receive directions.

It's taken a while, but Apple seems to have remembered that Windows PCs are a thing. The tech giant rolled out official apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices earlier this year. Now, a beta version of Apple Maps is available on PCs, though you'll have to use a web browser. That means you no longer need to pull out your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to use Apple Maps at your desk.

Until recently, Apple Maps has been exclusively available on Apple hardware. The rollout of Apple Maps to the web brings the service to millions of additional devices, though Android users are still out in the cold.

To access Apple Maps on the web, you just need to go to https://beta.maps.apple.com/ on a supported browser. You can also "install" Apple Maps as a Progressive Web App (PWA) if you'd like. That will make Apple Maps feel a bit more like a Windows application and make it appear in your Start menu if you select that option.

Apple Maps on the web is a bit basic at the moment. You can get directions through Apple Maps for driving or walking, but it doesn't support directions for public transit or biking when accessed through the web. Apple Maps is also limited to specific browsers. Apple specified that you can use Apple Maps (beta) on Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad and Chrome and Edge when using a PC.

Apple is working on expanding Apple Maps to support additional languages, platforms, and browsers in the future.

Developers can now link to Maps on the web, making it easier for users to get directions through Apple Maps to a business or location they find on a website.

Apple Maps vs Google Maps

You can now access a beta version of Apple Maps through Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome when using a Windows PC. (Image credit: Future)

The reality is that there is a lot of overlap when comparing Apple Maps vs Google Maps, which our colleagues at Tom's Guide have done thoroughly. The interfaces, feature sets, and navigation are all rather similar. There are some differences, such as Apple Maps being more privacy focused, but the key differentiator is likely which ecosystem you're already in. If you use Android Auto and Google Maps in your car, you'll likely prefer Google Maps. If you're in the Apple ecosystem, you'll see benefits using Apple Maps, such as better reliability when sharing your location through iMessage.

"Most of these comparisons are arbitrary in the long run. Google Maps may well have won more categories than Apple Maps, but numbers don’t tell us everything. The most important thing to consider is the actual navigation, and it turns out there isn’t really a wrong answer here," said Tom's Guide.

"Google Maps’ and Apple Maps’ navigation performances were basically identical, and it means whichever one you pick you’ll be well served. It’s just up to you to decide which is right for you and what sort of journeys you plan to take."

Now, those who prefer Apple Maps can use it on a wider range of devices.