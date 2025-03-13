With the emergence of generative AI, there has been a lot of speculation about how the technology will impact our lives. On the one hand, there's a 99.9% probability it will end humanity, but as we edge closer to existential doom, the technology might claim jobs from professionals, from software engineering to architectural gigs.

To that end, it is still incredibly difficult to determine how things will play out, especially following recent reports that suggest top AI labs, including Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI won't be able to develop advanced AI systems soon.

The reports attribute the issue to a lack of high-quality content for model training. However, key executives in the AI landscape, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, disputed the claims indicating that there is no evidence showing that scaling laws have begun to stop AI progression. "There is no wall," added OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

In a recent podcast interview, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates painted a future where AI is integrated across all aspects and spheres of our lives. The philanthropic billionaire claims the AI era is reminiscent of when the computer first launched.

As you may know, computers were broadly seen as enterprise devices, restricting them to businesses, mostly due to the cost implication and usability (limited internet connection hampered the adoption of computers in households for a long time).

In Gates' youth, the executive mapped out a plan to get computers to every household, envisioning a future where computers could learn. Gates indicated that improving user experience with better PC graphics would help bring his dream to life.

Voila, a majority of households now have a PC, and in some cases, multiple devices. Interestingly, the billionaire predicts AI will follow the same route, with everyone ending up with a dedicated AI agent to cater for their needs.

You know, we will all have an agent that will be a utility helper to get things done… your agent will determine which parts of that are important enough for you to spend time understanding. Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the billionaire is sharing his thoughts about AI's trajectory and impact on society. In February, he indicated that AI is getting scary and showing great potential to replace humans for most things.

According to Gates:

“The era we’re just starting is that intelligence is rare — a great doctor or a great teacher. With AI, over the next decade, that will become free, commonplace — great medical advice, great tutoring. It’s kind of profound because it solves all of these specific problems like we don’t have enough doctors or mental health professionals. But it brings with it so much change.”

AI won't be taking over everything

While the Microsoft co-founder indicated AI will take over most things, he clarified that it'll be mostly up to humans to decide where to integrate the technology to satisfy their needs and wants.

According to Gates:

“There will be some things we reserve for ourselves. But in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems."

Who'd enjoy watching computers play baseball? Elsewhere, Bill Gates has shared concerns about AI potentially stealing his job, but creating a 3-day workweek opportunity for employees.