Bing Chat gets chattier and expands image creator support in latest update
You can now use Bing Image Creator in all of Bing Chat's modes.
What you need to know
- Bing Chat now supports 30 turns within a conversation, as opposed to the previous limit of 20.
- Following last week's update, Bing Image Creator now works within all chat modes, including Precise and Balanced.
- Travel-related queries will now show visual results to help portray answers.
Bing Chat received a few notable improvements at the end of last week. The AI-powered chatbot now supports up to 30 turns per conversation, which is an increase over the previous limit of 20. Bing Image Creator is now supported in Precise and Balanced modes, in contrast to being limited to Creative mode. Lastly, questions about travel will now show more visual results.
We already knew about some of these changes, but the latest Bing Blog post outlines everything that's new in one handy place:
- Increasing Chat Turns: We’ve raised the maximum number of turns you can have in a single conversation with Bing Chat from 20 to 30. The total number of turns per day has also increased to 300.
This increase also applies to any conversations in your chat history. You can return to conversations where you may have previously reached your turn limit and pick up where you left off.
- Bing Image Creator supported in all chat modes: In March, we announced Bing Image Creator being fully integrated into Bing Chat—and we rolled it out initially in Creative mode. This week, you can also use Bing Image Creator in Precise and Balanced modes.
Ask Bing Image Creator to “generate an image of a dinosaur chasing astronauts on Mars” or “generate a poster for a French art film featuring a Tortoiseshell cat.”
- Travel: Travel queries now generate more visual results. Ask Bing Chat “What are the best places to see cherry blossoms in Japan?” or “What are some good summer vacation destinations in India?” Bing Chat will answer your questions with links for more information in Bing Travel.
