Bing Chat gets chattier and expands image creator support in latest update

What you need to know

Bing Chat now supports 30 turns within a conversation, as opposed to the previous limit of 20.

Following last week's update, Bing Image Creator now works within all chat modes, including Precise and Balanced.

Travel-related queries will now show visual results to help portray answers.

Bing Chat received a few notable improvements at the end of last week. The AI-powered chatbot now supports up to 30 turns per conversation, which is an increase over the previous limit of 20. Bing Image Creator is now supported in Precise and Balanced modes, in contrast to being limited to Creative mode. Lastly, questions about travel will now show more visual results.

We already knew about some of these changes, but the latest Bing Blog post outlines everything that's new in one handy place: