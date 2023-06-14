There's a new way to chat with Bing Chat on your PC

What you need to know

Bing Chat on the desktop now supports voice input.

Only English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin are supported at the moment.

Voice input is already an option for the mobile version of Bing Chat.

Microsoft continues to expand the number of ways that people can interact with Bing Chat. Recently, the company rolled out support for voice input on desktop. At the moment, the feature supports English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin.

You won't be the only one that can speak in this setup. Bing Chat can respond to questions made with voice input in its own voice, which should make the interaction feel conversational.

Microsoft has been hard at work to get its chatbot into the hands of users, as have third-party developers finding workarounds to get Bing Chat onto non-Microsoft browsers. It's now possible to use Bing Chat on Edge, Vivaldi, and other Chromium browsers if you use the right extensions.

Here's the change log, as shared in the latest Bing blog post:

Voice Chat on Desktop: We know many of you love using voice input for chat on Mobile. It’s now also available on desktop by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box. We currently support English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, with more languages on the way. Try asking Bing Chat, “How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”



Bing Chat also supports text to speech answers—it will respond to your questions in its own voice. Using voice input, ask Bing Chat, “What’s the toughest tongue twister you know?”

The update with voice input support started rolling out on June 9, 2023, so it should have made its way to all systems with access to Bing Chat by now.