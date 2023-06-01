Bing Chat increases turn limit to 30

What you need to know

Yet again, Microsoft has increased Bing Chat's turn limit.

The company placed a cap on the feature after several reports about it hallucinating and giving inaccurate responses.

Bing Chat's engagement will now be limited to 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day.

Jordi Ribas, Microsoft CVP of Search & AI has announced that Bing Chat now supports 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day. Over the past couple of months, Microsoft has gradually increased the chatbot's limit to enhance its usability.

"Good news, we've increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day," said Microsoft CVP of Search & AI, Jordi Ribas on Twitter.

In hindsight, while debuting the tool, the company hadn't placed any limits to the tool. However, this was short-lived after multiple users began lodging reports citing instances where the tool had either provided inaccurate responses or outrightly been rude.

The increase in Bing Chat's turn limit is quite significant, especially for technical users who would prefer to generate in-depth and long-form content using the tool continuously. And while this bump won't get them there just yet, it's a step in the right direction.

This announcement comes almost a month since Microsoft shipped Bing Chat to open preview for everyone to try out. What's more, the company also scrapped the Microsoft Account requirement to access the chatbot, however, with one major setback.

Microsoft is likely to push this limit further in the foreseeable future in a bid to enhance the chatbot's user experience.