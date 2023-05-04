Now everyone can try Bing Chat AI as Microsoft drops waitlist for new users

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced that Bing Chat is exiting limited preview.

Now, all users with a Microsoft account can try the new Bing Chat AI features.

The news comes as Microsoft announces new features coming soon to the service.

Microsoft has today announced that anyone can now try Bing Chat by signing into a Microsoft account, without needing to wait for access on a waitlist first. Up until now, new users looking to try out Bing Chat were required to sign up for a waitlist first, before getting access to the AI features.

As of today, anyone with a Microsoft account can try Bing AI by simply navigating to bing.com. The company says this marks the service exiting limited preview for the first time, and is now in the "open preview" phase of testing. This is a huge milestone for Microsoft, as it means more users will be able to use the service starting today.

To access the new Bing, just head to Bing.com and sign into a Microsoft account. From there, you'll see a new "chat" option in the navigation bar along the top.

Alongside this news, Microsoft has also announced new features and capabilities coming soon to Bing Chat, including support for third-party plugins such as OpenTable, a developer platform, and richer visual experiences such as charts, graphs and more.

Bing Chat will also now be able to remember chat history, and resume conversations across sessions. This allows Microsoft to better integrate Bing Chat with Microsoft Edge, such as being able to hand-off to the built-in Bing Chat interface in Edge when navigating away from the Bing.com website.

Microsoft announced Bing Chat back in February, and has been on a winning streak since. Bing Chat has engaged in over 90 billion chat prompts, with 100 million daily active users which is also assisting Edge in growing market share.