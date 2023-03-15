Bing Chat now supports 15 chats per session and 150 per day
Microsoft is putting the chat into Bing Chat, as the service now supports more messages.
- Bing Chat has increased its limits once again.
- The chatbot now supports 15 chats per session and 150 chats per day.
- Bing Chat previously had issues with longer conversations, but Microsoft has gradually increased the service's limits.
In what seems like it could be a weekly story, Microsoft has raised the limits on Bing Chat once again. The chatbot now allows up to 15 chats per session and a total of 150 chats per day. Previously, the cap was 10 chats per session and 120 per day.
Bing Chat initially launched in preview without any limitations regarding the number of chats per session or per day. The service then ran into issues. Long conversations confused Bing Chat in some instances, causing the tool to generate strange responses, or even rude ones.
Microsoft then put a cap on chats. The first limit was five chats per session and 50 per day. The limit has since increased steadily.
Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft corporate vice president of modern Life, search, and devices, shared the following on Twitter.
"Two updates: Bing Chat limits moving to 15 /150.
Testing an optimization on “Balanced” mode to significantly improve perf resulting in shorter, quicker responses. Precise & Creative modes remain unchanged providing a diversity of experiences."
Microsoft has said that it will continue to increase the limits on Bing Chat over time. Presumably, the tech giant will improve the service's ability to handle longer conversations. Microsoft has noted that the vast majority of conversations can be completed within relatively few steps, but increased limits are always welcome.
It was confirmed this week that the new Bing is powered by GPT-4, which was announced by OpenAI on March 14, 2023. The new Large Language Model (LLM) is significantly more powerful and capable and powerful than GPT-3.5.
