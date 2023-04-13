Microsoft adds power of ChatGPT to SwiftKey and Skype groups

Bing Chat now integrates with SwiftKey, and it can rewrite your messages in different tones.

What you need to know

Microsoft has integrated Bing Chat with SwiftKey and expanded Bing Chat support to Skype group chats.

The new Bing is also available through the Microsoft Start app.

Translation within the Bing app now offers alternative masculine and feminine translation when translating between English and Spanish, French, or Italian.

With the new Bing gaining so much notoriety, Microsoft seems keen to integrate it with more services. The tech giant just announced several apps that have gained new functionality powered by Bing Chat and ChatGPT.

SwiftKey can now show Bing and Bing Chat directly within the keyboard. This functionality first appeared in preview last week, but it is now making its way to "all markets where the new Bing is avaialble." You'll have to sign in with a Microsoft account that has been approved to use the new Bing, however.

There are three ways that Bing integrates with SwiftKey; search, chat, and tone. Search lets you search the web without hopping into a different app. Chat opens up the conversation-based interface of the new Bing.

The tone integration is perhaps the most interesting. With it, you can have Bing rewrite your messages in different tones. For example, you could write the core ideas of your message in casual language and have AI create a formal version of the text for work.

Microsoft also announced new functionality for the mobile Bing app. It now offers alternative masculine and feminine translations to make it easier to use inclusive language. The feature supports translation from English into Spanish, French, and Italian.

Skype has a new feature as well. The new Bing is now supported within Skype group chats. Only one person within the group needs access to the new Bing in preview for the integration to work.

To summon Bing, anyone within the group can type "@bing" and then their question. The search engine will then provide a response directly in the chat.

Lastly, Microsoft Start now supports the new Bing, at least if you've cleared Microsoft's waitlist for the service. The Start app has a personalized news feed, sports scores, the weather, and stock prices. Now, it can let you access the new Bing without jumping into another app.