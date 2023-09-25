Microsoft gets generous and adds 3 new plugins to Bing Chat's pane on Edge (but only limited users have access)

What you need to know

Plugin support for Bing Chat has begun rolling out to users.

The feature is currently limited to Edge Canary users and is still in A/B testing.

Microsoft quietly added three new plugins to Bing Chat's pane on Microsoft Edge: Adobe Express, MathSolver, and Spotify.

The company announced plugin support for Bing Chat during Build 2023.

Microsoft celebrated Bing Chat's six-month birthday last month, and within this period, the AI-powered assistant has evolved in many ways. The company has continuously shipped new updates and features to Bing Chat within this period and continues to do so to enhance its user experience.

Plugin support for Bing Chat is arguably one of the most requested features by users. During Microsoft's annual conference for developers, Build 2023, we learned that several new plugins were on their way to Bing Chat. Ultimately allowing developers to create plugins with one platform that work with ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot.

Bing Chat's pane on Microsoft Edge ships with a plethora of plugins including Zillow, Wolfram, and more, but as spotted by Leo Varela on X (formerly Twitter), Microsoft quietly rolled out three new plugins to the platform: Adobe Express, MathSolver, and Spotify.

I just noticed that Microsoft has added three new plugins IN THE BING CHAT PANE, Adobe express, MathSolver and Spotify:https://t.co/a13WoBYDys.https://t.co/7NP7PGiv6D pic.twitter.com/DCBzE3oWXCSeptember 24, 2023 See more

Bing Chat gets plugin support, but it's limited

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The recent additions affirm Microsoft's commitment to boosting Bing Chat's performance and overall user experience. However, the experience won't be available to everyone immediately, as it is in A/B testing and is limited to a few Edge Canary users.

Based on the Spotify plugin's vague and short description label, it will help users find and play content on the streaming platform within Bing Chat. The MathSolver plugin is in place to help users tackle complex math problems and equations. And finally, the Adobe Express plugin will help users design logos and more.

Wladimir Kirianov, took to X to announce that he had access to plugins on Bing Chat, further citing the addition of a new tab next to the "Recent activity" tab called "Plugins". At the time, only five plugins were available: Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, OpenTable, and Shop.

I got access to the new bing chat plugins feature that was announced several months ago @rustybrick @JordiRib1 @MParakhin pic.twitter.com/FI4c0LizQ7August 27, 2023 See more

Users can use up to three plugins simultaneously while in a conversation. However, you can't change the plugins once you start engaging in a conversation until you change the topic.