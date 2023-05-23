Bing Chat will get boosted by plugins — here's which ones are on the way

What you need to know

Microsoft announced several new plugins that are on the way to Bing Chat, including Expedia, Insacar, Kayak, and Zillow.

Developers can create plugins with one platform that work with ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot.

The new plugins will be available through Bing Chat within the coming weeks.

During Build 2023, Microsoft shared several pieces of news about its Bing search engine, including the expansion of plugin support for Bing. We already knew that plugins were on the way to Microsoft's search engine, but the tech giant shared more about how they'll work and how its joint commitment with OpenAI will help developers target multiple platforms.

Developers can now use a single platform to create plugins that work with ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot. With Bing gaining support for plugins, the search engine will be able to integrate with a wide range of services.

Wolfram | Alpha and OpenTable plugins for Bing were announced before today. Microsoft shared that Expedia, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, TripAdvisor, and Zillow are also on the way to Bing. Plugins for Bandsintown, Bohita, Cloudflare, Coupert, Fareportal, FiscalNote, Golden, Lexi Shopper, Likewise, Notable, One Word Domains, PromptPerfect, Shopify, Skyscanner, Spotify, Spotnana, Trip.com are coming to Bing Chat as well.

Microsoft shared a list of examples of what users will be able to do with these new plugins:

With Expedia, travelers will enjoy conversational trip planning for a seamless experience to facilitate memorable travel.

With Instacart, you’ll soon be able to take the dinner menu Bing helped you plan, turn it into a shopping list, and place an order to get the ingredients delivered directly to your door from your favorite grocery retailer. You can adjust quantities and make other changes before placing the order—keeping you in control.

Kayak’s plugin will act as a virtual travel assistant, bringing some of Kayak’s most popular features to life in new and more conversational ways.

Klarna will offer a highly personalized and intuitive shopping experience by providing curated product recommendations to users who ask for shopping advice and inspiration, along with links to shop those products via Klarna’s search and compare tool.

With Redfin, you will be able to describe your ideal home in everyday terms, and Bing Chat will find listings that suit your needs, saving you from searching through endless listings.

The TripAdvisor plugin will help hundreds of millions of people each month become better travelers by leveraging the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

With Zillow, you’ll have a built-in real estate expert giving your Bing search a boost with additional housing and market information.

All of the new plugins will be available through Bing Chat, including through the Edge Sidebar and Bing's mobile apps, in the coming weeks.