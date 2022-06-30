Microsoft Edge Dev adds sharing button to PDF toolbar
Microsoft Edge Dev has a small update that adds a new way to share documents through the PDF toolbar.
Microsoft just rolled out a small update for Edge Dev. The latest build of the browser has a new button in the PDF toolbar for sharing documents and new policies that come as a result of improved trending searches in Edge. Edge Dev is now up to version 105.0.1300.0. Microsoft notes in its Tech Community post (opens in new tab) that Edge Beta will move up to version 104 on June 30, 2022.
Here are the new features in Edge Dev version 105.0.1300.0:
- Added a button in the PDF toolbar to share documents.
- Added new policies by improving trending searches in Microsoft Edge
Microsoft also improved Edge's reliability in several areas:
- Improved efficiency mode strings and its feature settings
- Improved the phrasing in the sleeping tabs policy to be clearer when it is off/on.
- Improved keyboard UX on Android
- Improved the Print dialog’s Options announcements for screen readers.
- Improved Android to remove the mask of the entire article after starting Read aloud and now use assorted color schemes for highlights under different themes
- Improved trending searches in Microsoft Edge
Microsoft also shared a short list of changed behaviors:
- Fixed an animation error on the mobile sync settings page
- Fixed an issue when clicking on the search box above top sites on mobile.
Edge 105 is currently set to roll out to the stable channel on September 1, 2022, but that date could change. Microsoft has a complete release schedule in a doc (opens in new tab) on its website.
For those interested in features closer to launch, Microsoft recently announced new features for Collections in Edge. The options should come out within the next month, including a new inspiration feed and the ability to follow content creators from sites like YouTube, Bilibili, and TikTok.
