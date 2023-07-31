Microsoft Edge mouse gestures are no longer one size fits all

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge has a mouse gestures feature that allows you to navigate the web by holding the right-click button and swiping your mouse in various patterns.

The feature rolled out earlier this month, though you have to enable it through a flag.

Microsoft is now testing the option to block the use of mouse gestures on specific websites.

Earlier this year, Microsoft began testing mouse gestures in its Edge browser. Users were given the option to enable the feature through a flag at the beginning of July. Now, it's possible to block mouse gestures on specific websites. The option is in testing among Canary Channel Insiders.

Mouse gestures are a handy way to navigate the web. You can program Edge to do things like switch to a new tab when you move your mouse a certain way. To use a set mouse gesture, you have to click and hold the right-click button on your mouse and then perform the gesture. That required combination likely eliminates conflicting signals or accidental commands from being sent to the browser.

While the requirement of a right-click means you probably won't accidentally perform a mouse gesture, you may not want the feature enabled on all websites. That's now possible if you use Edge Canary. Edge expert Leo Varela spotted the option and shared a video of it in action on Twitter.

Microsoft rolls out new features for its browser on a regular basis. The browser will support EPUB files in the near future and will block unwanted notifications as well. Edge is even getting voice commands through Bing Chat.

While Edge has a growing feature set, many have complained about the touch experience the browser provides. We'll have to wait to see if Microsoft responds to criticism and ships touch features and fixes alongside new mouse-centric options.