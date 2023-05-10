Microsoft is fixing this annoying behavior in Edge

Microsoft just shipped an update to Edge Dev that improves Vertical Tabs within the browser. Now, when you drag links from the Vertical Tabs area to open a new tab. Previously, you had to drag links between existing tabs. The update also makes the Discover pane resizable.

The latest Edge Dev build also includes the usual range of bug fixes and improvements. Here's everything that's new, as listed by Microsoft (opens in new tab):

Edge Dev Build 115.0.1843.0: Added Features

You can now drag links anywhere in the Vertical Tabs area to open the link in a New Tab.

Discover pane is now resizable.

macOS: Added Control + Option + Command + Down shortcut to open spellcheck correction card.

Enterprise: New policy: (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet) Added DiscoverPageContextEnabled policy. Added policy to configure recommended settings dialogs.



Edge Dev Build 115.0.1843.0: Improved reliability

Fixed browser crash when selecting text in the InPrivate window.

macOS: Fixed browser crash when prompting proxy credentials.

Android: Fixed browser crash when tapping on the forward or back button twice quickly.



Edge Dev Build 115.0.1843.0: Changed behavior

Fixed unable to play videos on certain websites.

Fixed AV1 media playback.

Fixed Workspaces unable to reconnect when lost connection.

Fixed edge://app-settings page displaying “This page has been blocked by Microsoft Edge” message.

page displaying “This page has been blocked by Microsoft Edge” message. Fixed the missing Discover pane header.

Linux: Fixed spellcheck suggestions not working in certain scenarios.

macOS: Fixed the browser not getting focus when opening links from other apps.

WebView2: Fixed ScriptDialogOpening issues for beforeunload kind (#3355 (opens in new tab) ) Lunching External URI API has now been promoted from the experimental stage to public.

Enterprise: Fixed external unmanaged links not opening in InPrivate tabs on Android. Fixed keyboard shortcut for Discover still activates Discover while being disabled by policy.

