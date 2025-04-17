Microsoft Copilot can now see what's on your screen. The new feature, called Copilot Vision, is now available within Microsoft Edge for free.

Free access to Copilot Vision is currently limited to users in the United States. You can try Copilot Vision now.

Copilot Vision requires a Copilot Pro subscription when used with other apps and was limited to paid subscribers until recently. But those who use Microsoft Edge now get to use Copilot Vision for free.

Copilot Vision is designed to provide insights into what appears on your screen. At the moment, the feature is rather limited since it is only compatible with nine websites.

You can use Copilot Vision when browsing Wikipedia, Amazon, Food & Wine, Tripadvisor, Target, OpenTable, Williams Sonoma, Wayfair, and Geoguessr. While those sites are useful, Copilot Vision’s capabilities will expand significantly as support for more websites is added.

"Copilot Vision is out now, free in Edge," said Microsoft CEO of AI Mustafa Suleyman. "It can literally see what you see on screen (if you opt in). Pretty amazing! It’ll think out loud with you when you're browsing online. No more over-explaining, copy-pasting, or struggling to put something into words."

Copilot Vision is optimized for use with voice, which lets you go hands-free and interact with the AI tool naturally. For example, you could have a recipe open on Food & Wine and receive advice from Copilot as you cook. You can also type questions to Copilot Vision if you prefer.

AI features that scan the content of screens often draw criticism and raise privacy concerns. Microsoft will likely take a more measured approach to rolling out Copilot Vision after the backlash surrounding Windows Recall.

Windows Recall, which takes snapshots of your PC every 5 seconds, was delayed due to privacy and security concerns. Microsoft has since made several changes to secure Windows Recall.

Both Windows Recall and Copilot Vision are optional features that need to be enabled to function. But many are leery of AI, so adding extra layers of security that are clearly outlined is a good idea.