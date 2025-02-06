Microsoft tries again with aggressive tactics against Google and Chrome, touting Edge's "world-class performance" with a pop-up ad promo

Microsoft is seemingly getting more creative with its aggressive tactics designed to flip the odds in Bing and Edge's favor against Google. In the latest episode, the software giant tries to compel users to stick to Microsoft Edge when searching for Google's Web Store using Bing instead of switching over to Chrome (via Windows Report).

Windows Central attempted to replicate the scenario highlighted by the outlet and was greeted by the pop-up message outlined below:

"Enjoy your favorite extensions without switching browsers. Keep using to get world-class performance with more privacy, more productivity, and more value. Try now."

Microsoft deceptive tactics against Google and Chrome (Image credit: Windows Central | Kevin Okemwa)

Interestingly, I attempted to make a similar query using Google Search and Chrome, but instead of searching for the Chrome Web Store, I looked up Microsoft Edge Add-ons. The search results were pretty straightforward and didn't feature a pop-up ad trying to keep me from switching browsers/search engines.

This isn't the first time Microsoft has used aggressive tactics and tricky designs to gain a competitive advantage over Google. Last year, Microsoft used its Bing Wallpaper app to get Windows 11 users to switch to Bing as the "recommended browser settings" for fast and secure search results, automatically sideloading Microsoft's Bing extension to Google Chrome.

More recently, Microsoft was spotted using "deceptive tactics" to transform Bing into a makeshift version of Google, down to the trademark Doodle on Google Search's homepage. Google's Chrome lead Parisa Tabriz commented, highlighting that this was a "new low" for Microsoft:

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Microsoft spoofing the Google homepage is another tactic in its long history of tricks to confuse users & limit choice.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New year; new low @Microsoft"

Mozilla also placed Microsoft under fire for using deceptive tactics and harmful designs to give Edge a competitive advantage over other browsers on Windows. Interestingly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Google makes more money on Windows than all of Microsoft.