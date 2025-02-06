Microsoft tries again with aggressive tactics against Google and Chrome, touting Edge's "world-class performance" with a pop-up ad promo
Microsoft encourages users to use Edge over Chrome when searching for Google's Web Store with Bing.
Microsoft is seemingly getting more creative with its aggressive tactics designed to flip the odds in Bing and Edge's favor against Google. In the latest episode, the software giant tries to compel users to stick to Microsoft Edge when searching for Google's Web Store using Bing instead of switching over to Chrome (via Windows Report).
Windows Central attempted to replicate the scenario highlighted by the outlet and was greeted by the pop-up message outlined below:
"Enjoy your favorite extensions without switching browsers. Keep using to get world-class performance with more privacy, more productivity, and more value. Try now."
Interestingly, I attempted to make a similar query using Google Search and Chrome, but instead of searching for the Chrome Web Store, I looked up Microsoft Edge Add-ons. The search results were pretty straightforward and didn't feature a pop-up ad trying to keep me from switching browsers/search engines.
This isn't the first time Microsoft has used aggressive tactics and tricky designs to gain a competitive advantage over Google. Last year, Microsoft used its Bing Wallpaper app to get Windows 11 users to switch to Bing as the "recommended browser settings" for fast and secure search results, automatically sideloading Microsoft's Bing extension to Google Chrome.
More recently, Microsoft was spotted using "deceptive tactics" to transform Bing into a makeshift version of Google, down to the trademark Doodle on Google Search's homepage. Google's Chrome lead Parisa Tabriz commented, highlighting that this was a "new low" for Microsoft:
"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Microsoft spoofing the Google homepage is another tactic in its long history of tricks to confuse users & limit choice.
New year; new low @Microsoft"
Mozilla also placed Microsoft under fire for using deceptive tactics and harmful designs to give Edge a competitive advantage over other browsers on Windows. Interestingly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Google makes more money on Windows than all of Microsoft.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.