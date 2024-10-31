Who needs Google Chrome when Microsoft Edge can copy the latest features?

Microsoft Edge on Android will soon support moving the address bar to the bottom of the browser.

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge on Android will soon have the option to have the address bar appear on the bottom of the browser.

That functionality is already available on Edge on iOS and is now making its way to Edge on Android.

Microsoft Edge for macOS and Linux also has a new addition on the way that brings support for history thumbnail images.

Since Microsoft Edge is available on so many platforms and has so many Insider channels, it can be a bit tricky to keep up to date with what's on the way to the browser. Microsoft makes it more complicated than it should be, since some release notes are available in blog posts while others are in support documents. Some changes aren't noted at all, leaving internet sleuths to spot what's in testing.

While the changes are listed in different places, information is available. Here's a quick rundown of what's on the way and in testing for Microsoft Edge.

If you'd like to test new and upcoming features for Edge, you can become an Insider through Microsoft's website.

Microsoft Edge for Android

Microsoft Edge expert Leo Varela noted that Edge on Android will soon have the option to show the address bar at the bottom of the browser. This change rolled out to Edge on iOS shortly after Chrome on iOS received the same feature. Now, with Chrome on Android getting the ability to place the address bar at the bottom of the browser, Edge on Android is ready to follow suit.

The upcoming feature was confirmed by a member of the Microsoft Edge team in a Reddit comment. People have requested the ability to move the address bar to the bottom of Edge for years, so it will be a welcome addition when it ships.

Microsoft Edge Dev

A new feature for Microsoft Edge shows the synchronization status in your profile settings page. (Image credit: Future)

The list of official changes for Microsoft Edge Dev is rather short, at least on the new feature side of things. The Insider version of the browser can now show synchronization status in the profile settings page. The latest update to Edge Dev also includes some general improvements and fixes, as listed by Microsoft:

Microsoft Edge Dev: 117.0.2033.0

Added Features:

Added the synchronization status in the profile details section on the profile settings page in WebUI2.

Improved Behavior:

Resolved an issue that caused browser to crash on iOS when an image was pressed and held to move, then released.

Resolved a crash issue in browser that occurred upon relaunch after closing both the main profile and the guest profile.

Fixed an issue where browser would crash on Android devices when the New Tab Page (NTP) was returned to after saving logs.

Changed Behavior:

Fixed an issue where icons were being cut off in the browser uninstall dialog.

Resolved an issue where Feeds did not retain the previous browsing position after navigating back to the New Tab Page (NTP).

Fixed an issue where the wallpaper would slightly shrink when sliding on the New Tab Page (NTP) for the first time.

Fixed a layout issue with group headers under tab groups.

Resolved an issue where the button sizes in the top row were inconsistent in the tab center.

Android:

Resolved an issue where the Workspace would not close upon opening a link in browser on android.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Add to Home’ page did not transition correctly between landscape and portrait modes on Android devices.

iOS:

Resolved an issue where feedback from iOS users did not automatically contain URL information.

Fixed a margin issue with the PDF toolbar icons on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the initial letters of ‘Online PDF Toolbar’ were not capitalized in the edge: //flags settings on iOS.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Close’ button was missing from the video player when selecting ‘Drop’ from the overflow menu on iOS.

Fixed an issue where clicking ‘Send to devices’ would open the ‘Sign in’ panel, but interactions with the ‘Sign in’ panel were unresponsive on iOS.

Resolved an issue where browser was unable to open or search for images via the context menu in online document files on iOS.

