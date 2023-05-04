Check if a Steam game is available on PC Game Pass with this browser extension

What you need to know

PC Game Pass is a service from Microsoft that gives you hundreds of PC games for a low monthly fee of $9.99.

Many of the games available on PC Game Pass are also on Steam.

You may be able to save money by grabbing this Available on Game Pass browser extension, which adds a banner to Steam Store listings to notify when a game is indeed available on PC Game Pass.

I recently put Windows on my Steam Deck to take advantage of PC Game Pass, which I have as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The full list of games on Xbox Game Pass is growing all the time, and many of them come with cross-platform save syncing between Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.

With the various (and awesome) Steam Sales going on, it has happened more than once that I've picked up a game on Steam, only to discover later that it was already available to me in PC Game Pass. Thankfully, there's an app for that.

I recently noticed a tweet from @Lukekix_GG describing his excellent browser extension, Available on Game Pass, which adds some unique functionality to the Stream Store on the web. Available below for Firefox, Chrome, and Microsoft Edge, Available on Game Pass adds a simple green banner on any Steam Store page listing which detects when a game is available on Game Pass, as described. The banner lets you know which platforms the game is available on, whether it's PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or via Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as its price for buying it in full on the Microsoft Store.

You can grab the extension below for your browser of choice. The extension for Microsoft Edge links out to the Chrome store, but since Edge is powered by Chrome, it runs all the same.