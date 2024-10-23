Copilot+ PCs are about to get another exclusive feature on Windows 11

Copilot+ PCs, including the Surface Pro 11, will soon support super resolution within the Photos app on Windows 11.

Copilot+ PCs will soon be able to use AI to enhance and enlarge images through the Windows 11 Photos app. A feature called super resolution is now in testing among Windows Insiders in all Insider Channels. Super resolution uses the NPU of a PC to upscale images to up to eight times their original resolution.

"Super resolution is perfect for improving low-quality photos, preparing photos for large prints or displays, and tight cropping without giving up image resolution to zero into the content you want to focus on," explained Microsoft.

The super resolution feature lives within Photos Editor, which you can open by selecting the "Edit" icon when viewing any image. There, you'll see options for how much you want to upscale the image. The Photos app shows you the resulting resolution after upscaling.

We'll have to try the feature ourselves to see how well it performs, but a sample shared by Microsoft looks promising.

All Copilot+ PCs that you can buy today run on Snapdragon X processors, such as the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus. That will change soon, since select AMD and Intel processors are expected to receive access to Copilot+ AI features before the end of this year. AMD's Ryzen AI 300 chips built on the Zen 5 architecture and Intel's new Core Ultra Series 2 mobile chips will support Copilot+ AI tools, including Windows Recall, Live Captions, and Cocreator.

The Photos app on Windows 11 will also add Optical Character Recognition (OCR) support in the future. Windows Insiders can test that feature as well. OCR detects text within images, allowing you to copy that text to your PC's clipboard. The feature works with documents, notes, or screenshots and supports over 160 languages.

Microsoft also shipped a small handful of other fixes and improvements to the Photos app:

In response to user feedback, we are launching single-click support in the Gallery. With this update, you can now open individual images with a single click to make navigation more efficient. If double clicking is your preference, it will still work the same as before.

Enhancements to the Zoom feature now include large images automatically resizing to fit within the Viewer window and improved synchronization between the zoom slider and the zoom selection display.

We implemented bug fixes for the Image creator and Restyle image features on Copilot+ PCs to improve overall quality.