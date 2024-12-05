Forget white Christmas. Microsoft "predicts" the world will melt before the end of the year.
A bug causes the Windows 11 weather widget and some other weather graphics powered by Microsoft to show temperature over 30,000 degrees.
What you need to know
- A bug caused weather widgets and graphics powered by Microsoft to show temperatures as high as 30,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
- The issue seems to affect the Windows 11 weather widget and other displays powered by Microsoft's weather information.
- Generally speaking, the earth stays cooler than 30,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
For much of the world, Christmas and the holiday season is about landscapes covered in snow. In other regions, it's summertime, so this time of year is quite warm. But in a hypothetical world described by the Windows 11 weather widget, the end of 2024 will include melting roads and the world as we know it on fire. A strange bug has caused weather graphics powered by Microsoft to display temperature as high as 30,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
It's not exactly clear what's caused the Windows 11 weather widgets and other Microsoft-powered weather displays to claim the world will be hotter than the surface of the sun. For reference, the surface of the Sun is around 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit while the inside of that star is roughly 27 million degrees Fahrenheit. At least it won't hit temperatures in the millions in Microsoft's imaginary nightmare of a fiery hellscape. What we do know is that the bug is relatively widespread.
Reddit user Guilty_Parking made a post about their PC showing 30,014 degrees Fahrenheit in the Windows 11 weather widget. Another user, darkfae83, shared a similar post.
windows11 from r/Windows11/comments/1h6t2cr/30014f_temperature_mistake
Perhaps the bug is actually an homage to Doom Eternal. It could also be a not-so-subtle reminder about Microsoft's commitment to combat climate change. In actuality, it's likely just a programing bug. I don't see the bug on my PC and haven't been able to replicate it but our Zachary Boddy ran into the issue on one of their devices.
I imagine the bug will be fixed soon. But it's caused some funny photos and gives me an excuse to share one of the funniest videos on the web.
🔥The hottest post-Cyber Monday deals🔥
- 💻HP EliteBook 14 (Ryzen 7 PRO) | $699 at HP (Save $2,023!)
- 🎮Xbox Series X Digital Edition (1TB) | $398 at Walmart (Save $51.99!)
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $29.29 at CDKeys (Save $11!)
- 🎮Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme) | $539.99 at Amazon (Save $160!)
- 💻Surface Pro 11 w/ keyboard (X Plus) | $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $350!)
- 💽Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $160!)
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.