DeepMind CEO calls Google's updated Gemini 2.5 Pro AI "the best coding model" with a taste for aesthetic web development
A significant update from Google brings better coding and web dev capabilities to Gemini 2.5 Pro.
Google recently shipped a major update to its Gemini 2.5 AI model, as DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says it's "the best coding model" that the company has ever built, ranked as the top model in LMArena in coding and the WebDev Arena Leaderboard.
According to Google:
"2.5 Pro now leads on the WebDev Arena Leaderboard, surpassing the previous version by +147 Elo points. This leaderboard measures human preference for a model’s ability to build aesthetically pleasing and functional web apps. It also continues to build on its strong foundation in native multimodality and long context; it has state-of-the-art performance in video understanding, with a score of 84.8% on the VideoMME benchmark."
Google calls the updated model the I/O edition, referring to the company's annual I/O developer conference, which is expected to run from May 21 through May 25. There, Google is expected to unveil a host of new AI models.
Very excited to share the best coding model we’ve ever built! Today we’re launching Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview 'I/O edition' with massively improved coding capabilities. Ranks no.1 on LMArena in Coding and no.1 on the WebDev Arena Leaderboard.It’s especially good at building… pic.twitter.com/9vRaP6RTToMay 6, 2025
According to the company, the updated AI model ships with improved coding capabilities, making it easier for developers to build interactive web apps. "Beyond UI-focused development, these improvements extend to other coding tasks such as code transformation, code editing and developing complex agentic workflows," Google added.
To that end, Google says the new update will improve Gemini 2.5 Pro's coding performance and "address key developer feedback including reducing errors in function calling and improving function calling trigger rates."
The updated model is available via the Gemini API. You can also access it from Google’s Vertex AI and AI Studio. Finally, users can access it directly from the Gemini app, allowing them to "vibe code" and build interactive web apps.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.