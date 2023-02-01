Microsoft Bing reportedly getting ChatGPT-4 in 'the coming weeks'

What you need to know

Microsoft will integrate a new version of ChatGPT known as GPT-4 in the coming weeks, according to a report by Semafor.

GPT-4 is said to be significantly faster than the current AI model that powers ChatGPT.

Microsoft invested heavily in the maker of ChatGPT, OpenAI, and expanded its partnership with a multi-billion-dollar deal earlier this year.

Microsoft's Bing could soon integrate with an upgraded version of ChatGPT known as GPT-4. A report by Semafor provides insight regarding GPT-4, courtesy of the outlet's sources. The new AI tool is said to be significantly faster than GPT-3, which is what currently powers ChatGPT. Speed will be an essential component to any integration of AI into Bing searches.

ChatGPT is a powerful tool that uses artificial intelligence to generate text. The same technology that allows the tool to create content could be used to scour the web for answers to search queries. Since ChatGPT is based on machine learning, it would improve over time as well.

Earlier this year, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said that AI will be built into all of Microsoft's products in the future. Bing is an obvious candidate to receive a boost from artificial intelligence, and Microsoft has already taken steps in that direction. DALL-E image generation is now available through Bing in some regions. Previous reports have also indicated that Microsoft would integrate ChatGPT into Bing.

OpenAI will reportedly launch a ChatGPT mobile app as well. Video generation is also in the works for OpenAI's DALL-E, according to Semafor. That tool is currently capable of generating images, but it would become much more versatile if it gained the ability to create videos.

Microsoft and OpenAI denied commenting when asked by Semafor.

Windows Central take

Artificial intelligence is arguably the hottest topic in tech right now. While AI has been a buzzword for years, it's now in the fingertips of the general public through tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E. AI is being used to create content, improve video calls, and translate human speech while replicating a speaker's voice. We're finally at a point at which AI isn't just a wish and a dream for future tech.

Bing has sat behind Google since it launched, and it's long been believed that there wasn't much Microsoft could do to close the gap with Google. If Bing is to gain market share, AI functionality could be key. Reportedly, the rapid ascent of ChatGPT's popularity has scared Google into changing its plans. Maybe Microsoft can capitalize on the AI moment that we're in right now.