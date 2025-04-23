Microsoft Copilot is here to save you from having to create PowerPoint slides
Copilot in PowerPoint can reference a Word document or respond to a prompt to create a slide.
Microsoft Copilot can now create individual slides within PowerPoint based on either a prompt or a file. The new feature started rolling out this week and should shorten the amount of time and effort it takes to create a PowerPoint presentation.
"It takes time and brainpower to create presentation slides that are polished, engaging, and impactful," said Microsoft. "Microsoft Copilot can now assist you in this process by quickly turning an idea or existing file into a fully designed slide in Microsoft PowerPoint, with content ready to edit and refine."
To use the new feature, go to the Home tab in PowerPoint and select New Slide with Copilot or use the Copilot button within the app and select Add a slide. You will then be able to add a prompt or upload a file to reference.
At the moment, only Word documents are supported by the feature that lets you create a slide with Copilot.
The feature is currently limited. For example, it cannot respond to prompts that specify slide formatting such as font, colors, background, and images. Presumably, the feature will gain more capabilities over time.
Microsoft also shared a couple of tips and tricks in its post, such as the fact that you can point Copilot to a specific section or topic within a file to create a more accurate PowerPoint slide. You should also see better results when limiting requests to one or two key points or topics.
The new feature is available within PowerPoint for Windows. To create PowerPoint slides with Copilot, you need a Copilot license.
You also need to be on Version 2502 (Build 18526.20144) or later of the Microsoft 365 apps.
