Microsoft Copilot now works directly in my favorite messaging app

What you need to know

Microsoft Copilot now works within the Telegram app on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

You can interact with Copilot in a similar way to a one-to-one message, holding a "conversation" with the AI tool performing tasks for you.

Copilot can search the web, help with various tasks, and tell jokes.

Telegram integration with Copilot is in beta right now but can be accessed easily by following a link.

Microsoft has found another way to let you interact with Copilot easily. You can now chat with the AI-powered bot through Telegram, a popular third-party messaging app. Telegram is one of the best WhatsApp alternatives and also a feature-rich app in its own right. Now, the app integrates with Copilot by having support for a bot.

Because Copilot's integration with Telegram is done through a bot, it works in both official Telegram apps and third-party apps such as Unigram.

To use Copilot in Telegram, you need to follow a link provided by Microsoft. Once you follow the link, a prompt will take you to your Telegram app of choice. There, you have to accept the terms and conditions of the Copilot bot. In order to get the Copilot bot to work, I had to agree to share my phone number with Copilot.

Microsoft shared details about its Copilot integration with Telegram, including some suggestions on what you can ask the bot and how to get started.

"Copilot is a personal generative AI assistant powered by GPT model and Bing Search, available within Telegram," said Microsoft. "Copilot for Telegram uses natural language to provide responses on a range of topics, from seeking knowledge to travel tips to sports updates to movie recommendations. Let Copilot enhance your Telegram experience with its quick-witted assistance and endless curiosity."

You can now chat with Microsoft Copilot through a bot on Telegram. (Image credit: Future)

The Copilot bot is not limited to a specific platform, meaning you can chat with it on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Microsoft specified that Telegram is "currently in beta and free for all users."

The usage limit for Microsoft Copilot in Telegram is 30 turns per day, which isn't a lot, but can help out in a pinch.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Copilot bot is basically a shortcut to Copilot. As far as I can tell, it provides similar answers as if you asked Copilot on the web for help, which is not a surprise.

I asked Copilot, "can you tell me if it's a good idea to plan a picnic this Sunday in Nottingham, England?" The bot gave me the weather forecast in Nottingham England from both BBC Weather and the Met Office. The forecast doesn't look great, so Copilot concluded with the following:

"Considering the weather conditions, it might be a bit challenging for a picnic due to the possibility of rain and showers. However, if you're prepared with rain gear and don't mind occasional drizzles, you can still enjoy your picnic in Nottingham! 🌦️🧺🍽️"

Well, there's nothing Copilot and Telegram can do about the weather. Even AI has its limits.