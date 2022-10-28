Microsoft Edge update improves sidebar, adds new policies

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released Edge version Version 107.0.1418.24 to the Stable Channel.

The update improves the sidebar of the browser and adds a new policy related to when the browser starts up.

The latest build of Edge also has several new policies that make the browser easier to configure.

Microsoft Edge just received an update to version Version 107.0.1418.24. The latest build of the browser doesn't include any new features, but it improves the app's sidebar. It also brings several new policies to Edge.

All of the feature changes, new policies, and deprecated policies are outlined by Microsoft on a support page (opens in new tab).

Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access productivity tools side-by-side with their browsing window. For enterprise customers, the following experiences are currently turned on by default: Search, Discover, Office.com, and Outlook. Administrators can control the availability and configure the Microsoft Edge sidebar using the HubsSidebarEnabled (opens in new tab) , ExtensionInstallBlockList (opens in new tab) , and ExtensionInstallForceList (opens in new tab) policies. The extension ID for each sidebar app can be found at edge://sidebar-internals. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge (opens in new tab) .

Edge Version 107.0.1418.24: New policies

EdgeWorkspacesEnabled (opens in new tab) - Enable Workspaces

- Enable Workspaces EnhanceSecurityModeBypassIntranet (opens in new tab) - Enhanced Security Mode configuraton for Intranet zone sites

- Enhanced Security Mode configuraton for Intranet zone sites EventPathEnabled (opens in new tab) - Re-enable the Event.path API until Microsoft Edge version 115

- Re-enable the Event.path API until Microsoft Edge version 115 InternetExplorerIntegrationLocalMhtFileAllowed (opens in new tab) - Allow local MHTML files to open automatically in Internet Explorer mode

- Allow local MHTML files to open automatically in Internet Explorer mode LinkedAccountEnabled (opens in new tab) - Enable the linked account feature

- Enable the linked account feature PerformanceDetectorEnabled (opens in new tab) - Performance Detector Enabled

- Performance Detector Enabled RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled (opens in new tab) - Allow users to add and remove their own sites during startup when the RestoreOnStartupURLs policy is configured

- Allow users to add and remove their own sites during startup when the RestoreOnStartupURLs policy is configured DefaultShareAdditionalOSRegionSetting (opens in new tab) - Set the default "share additional operating system region" setting

- Set the default "share additional operating system region" setting WebSelectEnabled (opens in new tab) - Web Select Enabled

- Web Select Enabled WebSQLAccess (opens in new tab) - Force WebSQL to be enabled

- Force WebSQL to be enabled WebSQLNonSecureContextEnabled (opens in new tab) - Force WebSQL in non-secure contexts to be enabled

The update also includes several security updates, which are listed on a separate page from Microsoft (opens in new tab).