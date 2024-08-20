Microsoft overhauls Clipchamp for iOS before shipping even a beta version of Clipchamp for Android

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped a major update to Clipchamp for iOS recently.

The update includes a refreshed design that is better for mobile devices and includes several new features.

Smart reframe, in-app voiceover recording, and AI-powered text to speech are among the new features in Clipchamp for iOS.

Microsoft has yet to release an Android version of Clipchamp.

Video editor Clipchamp comes preinstalled on all Windows 11 PCs, but it also has an iOS app. Having an iPhone is the only way to use Clipchamp on a mobile device, since there isn't an Android version of Clipchamp yet. Microsoft rolled out a major update to Clipchamp on iOS recently that includes a refreshed design, AI features, and a larger library of stock audio and video.

Clipchamp on iOS is now up to version 2.0.14. That jump in version number is significant as it pushes the app past the 2.0 landmark. Oddly, Microsoft made Clipchamp 2.0 before releasing Clipchamp 1.0 for Android. In fact, there is no version of Clipchamp for Android devices whatsoever, even in beta.

But for Clipchamp fans and users with iOS devices, it's time to update the app. A refreshed design makes it easier to edit videos on mobile devices. The update also adds new templates based on trends, more transitions, and increases the number of video effects available. Smart reframe lets you crop landscape footage into portrait orientation while tracking a subject and the app now supports recording voiceovers directly within the app.

I'll have to grab Clipchamp on an iPhone to know this for sure but based on the feature list and screenshots of the update, the app looks like a solid choice for making videos for Instagram, TikTok, or other social media sites.

🎒The best Back to School deals📝

Where is Clipchamp for Android?

In the FAQ section at the bottom of the Clipchamp page about its mobile app, there's a question regarding if Clipchamp is available for Android. The page states, "no, the Clipchamp mobile app currently works on iOS only. Stay tuned." There's just one problem, the page has said that since at least March 2022, according to archived versions of the side saved by the Wayback Machine. That's a long time to stay tuned.

It's not as if Clipchamp on iOS is built for tablets and Microsoft decided to focus on the iPad over the middling group of Android tablets that crowd the market. Clipchamp is very much optimized on iOS for a mobile device, especially now. Its interface has been changed to fit into the portrait orientation of a phone and I don't see any reason that the layout couldn't be reused on Android.

Of course, actually coding the app is different than designing it, but Microsoft has over 70 apps available for Android phones. I'm sure they could make Clipchamp for Android if it were a priority. As far as I know, there isn't even a public-facing beta for an Android version of Clipchamp.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clipchamp version 2.0.14: What's new

A complete design refresh: we’ve changed the app experience to make video editing on mobile even easier.

New template editing: hundreds of trending templates tailored for small businesses and content creators.

Text to speech: turn text into lifelike AI voiceovers in any language.

Voiceover: record your own voiceover directly in the app.

Smart reframe: crop landscape footage into portrait while keeping the subject of your [footage] in focus.

Background music: we’ve added new royalty-free audio tracks for background music

Overlay content: we’ve improved our royalty free video and images, and added trending stickers and emojis.

New transitions: more eye-catching transitions to add between clips.

Trending filters: add color filters to one clip or your entire video.

Video effects: add effects like light diffusion, cinematic, glitch, VHS and more.