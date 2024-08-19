Microsoft squashes Skype bugs and improves reliability, but how many people still use the app?

What you need to know

Skype Insiders can install a new update that improves reliability and performance across various platforms.

While not as popular as it was a few years ago, Skype is used by millions of people each month.

Microsoft removed all ads from Skype recently.

Earlier this year, Microsoft removed all ads from Skype. The communication platform isn't as popular as it used to be, but millions of people still rely on it for chats, calls, and video calls. Now, Microsoft has a new batch of improvements for Skype on the way, though none of them are as monumental as the removal of ads. Skype version 8.127.76.102 is now in testing among Insiders, and it improves stability and removes bugs.

In addition to fixing issues on the iPad and changing what appears within Copilot chat on iOS, the update improves performance and reliability on mobile devices. Overall, the update is small, but it serves as a chance to ask about Skype, which I find to be a fascinating app. I've listed all the changes outlined by Microsoft near the end of this piece.

Do you still use Skype?

What the Hell Happened to Skype?! w/ Rainn Wilson & Anthony Ramos - YouTube Watch On

The rise and fall of Skype could inspire books. Microsoft spent $8.5 billion on the acquisition of Skype and then systematically drove the app into the ground. App redesigns, a change of priorities, an initial infrastructure based on peer-to-peer communication, and competitors making better alternatives all contributed to Skype dropping in popularity. Zoom became a verb, WhatsApp gained voice and video calls, and several other apps began to deliver a better experience than Skype.

As highlighted by a James Corden sketch, Skype lost to Zoom during the pandemic in terms of public perception. Microsoft Teams also became the priority for Microsoft, which was ultimately successful. Teams is doing well, has hundreds of millions of users, and perhaps most importantly for Microsoft, Teams has a clear path to monetization.

Skype is still around, of course. While Microsoft's communication app isn't ubiquitous when it comes to casual chatting, it's still used by millions of people. My questions are how many of you use Skype and which other communication apps do you use regularly?

In the poll above, you can pick all of the apps you use in your personal life and then rank them. If you use a different app or service, please let us know in the comments below!

What's new in Skype?

Performance and Reliability Improvements to our database system: Designed to reduce the load on your mobile device's CPU, to make your Skype experience smoother and more reliable.

Designed to reduce the load on your mobile device's CPU, to make your Skype experience smoother and more reliable. Resolved permission issue on iPad : The audio/video permissions message will now reappear correctly after turning off permissions, ensuring seamless call setup. 🎤📹

: The audio/video permissions message will now reappear correctly after turning off permissions, ensuring seamless call setup. 🎤📹 Fixed button alignment in the Calls tab on Mac : The call options button now maintains a uniform position when the hover effect is active, improving usability. 🖥️🎯

: The call options button now maintains a uniform position when the hover effect is active, improving usability. 🖥️🎯 Eliminated large spaces between contacts in compact mode on Mobile : Contacts are now displayed consistently, making navigation more efficient. 📱👥

: Contacts are now displayed consistently, making navigation more efficient. 📱👥 Removed call option visibility from the Copilot chat on iOS : The call option is no longer visible when swiping left in the Copilot chat, ensuring expected behavior. 📞🚫

: The call option is no longer visible when swiping left in the Copilot chat, ensuring expected behavior. 📞🚫 Corrected market selection for channel mute/unmute actions: When following/unfollowing a channel, the correct market is now consistently applied, preventing errors that previously occurred when muting or unmuting channels from a different market. 🌍🔇