Aside from releasing its annual Work Trend Index report for 2025, Microsoft just announced the Microsoft 365 Copilot Wave 2 Spring release. The company says the release will help facilitate human and agent collaboration at work in the AI era.

The new release ships with new capabilities designed to overhaul Microsoft 365 Copilot's user experience. The platform is powered by the latest advanced reasoning models and adaptive memory.

Microsoft 365 Copilot's new update makes the platform more interactive by making it easier for users to navigate, find, and use tools. The new experience will allow users to access the content created via the platform, previous conversations, and the unique skills of the user's favorite agents directly from a chat.

Additionally, "Researcher" and "Analyst" agents, which are powered by OpenAI's deep reasoning models, are also rolling out to Microsoft 365 Copilot users via the Frontier program.

Next up, users can look for agents via Microsoft's new Agent Store and pin their favorite tools to their interface for easy access and use. As expected, OpenAI's new image generator tool, ChatGPT-4o, is also joining the fold, making it easier for user to get more creative with their design and branding skills.

ChatGPT-4o image generator is coming to Microsoft 365 Copilot. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Perhaps more interestingly, users can transform notes and data into immediate actions and insights using Copilot Notebook. This includes charts that feature the most important details in your data, making it more presentable and easy to understand.

It's also worth noting that Copilot Notebook constantly scans through your data to ensure that your generated chart remains updated, in case you add new information. "Notebooks can even create an audio overview of your content with two hosts that walk you through the key points," Microsoft added.

Users can also leverage Copilot Search to find apps or data. The AI-powered search experience features rich and contextual answers. It's worth noting that the feature works across first- and third-party apps, making work more effective and efficient.

An AI-powered search experience comes to Microsoft 365 Copilot. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Finally, the new update ships with new capabilities in the Copilot Control System, which allow admins to enable, disable, or block agents for specific users or groups. This news comes a few weeks after Microsoft unveiled a ton of new features shipping to Copilot at its 50th anniversary celebrations, including Copilot Avatar and memory.