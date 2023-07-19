Microsoft 365 Copilot starts rolling out, but only to certain Teams users

What you need to know

Microsoft started rolling out Microsoft 365 Copilot to Teams, but only users with access to the Microsoft 365 Copilot early access program can use it now.

The tool can generate real-time summaries of meetings and messages, thus enhancing productivity and effective communication.

It will cost $30 per user per month on top of the already existing Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions.

Microsoft should ship the experience to wide availability soon.

Microsoft has finally started rolling out the long-awaited AI-powered experience, Microsoft 365 Copilot, to Teams users. The company announced the experience in March, highlighting that it's designed to leverage AI capabilities to gather insightful information from data integrated from Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 apps like Excel, Teams, and more.

If you're part of the Microsoft 365 Copilot early access program, the experience should be rolling out to you in Teams. This means it'll be limited to approximately 600 customers, though Microsoft should be shipping the experience to general availability in the future (via The Verge).

With the experience making its way to Microsoft's video-conferencing platform, Teams, users can leverage the tool's offerings while making calls and even sending out chat messages.

The AI-powered tool will be able to summarize calls in real time and capture important details shared by meeting attendees. Additionally, the tool can also capture feedback provided and suggest the next steps that can be taken. In turn, this information can be factored in and used in the future to address concerns raised.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot experience is also making its way to Teams Chat, and like in Teams phone calls, it can also be used to highlight key points from your messages. With the imminent growth of hybrid work, more organizations are embracing platforms like Teams, Slack, and more.

And with multiple people working across different time zones, keeping up with all the information shared while you were offline may be difficult.

Luckily, this no longer has to be the case, as the tool can generate a quick summary of all the information shared while you were away, thus bringing you up to speed with everything. More importantly, users can leverage the tool's capabilities to highlight key information from chat threads, which can be used to create a list or table.

As we earlier reported, Teams users will incur an additional $30 per user per month charge, which is separate from the already existing Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions.

