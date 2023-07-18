Microsoft 365 Copilot will cost how much?!

What you need to know

Microsoft 365 Copilot uses artificial intelligence to increase productivity.

The tool brings together large language models and data from Microsoft Graph and integrates with Microsoft 365 applications.

The pricing of Microsoft 365 Copilot was unveiled today at the company's Inspire event.

Microsoft 365 Copilot will cost $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is an expansive tool that uses artificial intelligence to gain insight from data. It integrates with Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, Teams, and Viva. With it, companies can ask questions and have AI organize answers in a variety of ways. For example, a business-person could have Microsoft 365 Copilot create a spreadsheet based on data the tool retrieves from Microsoft Graph.

We've known about Microsoft 365 Copilot since March when it was first announced, but we didn't know its price until today. Microsoft unveiled how much the tool will cost businesses during its Inspire conference. Those with Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium licenses will be able to access Microsoft 365 Copilot for $30 per month per user when it launches.

"Microsoft 365 Copilot is integrated into the apps you already use every day, freeing you to focus on the most important work and less on the busy work," said Microsoft when it announced the tool.

"Working alongside you, Microsoft 365 Copilot helps you to unleash creativity, unlock productivity, and uplevel skills."

Here are some of the examples of what Microsoft 365 Copilot can do, as shared by Microsoft:

Word: Draft a two-page project proposal based on the data from [a document] and [a spreadsheet].

Draft a two-page project proposal based on the data from [a document] and [a spreadsheet]. Excel: Give a breakdown of the sales by type and channel. Insert a table.

Give a breakdown of the sales by type and channel. Insert a table. PowerPoint: Consolidate this presentation into a three-slide summary.

Consolidate this presentation into a three-slide summary. Outlook: Invite everyone to a “lunch and learn” about new product launches next Thursday at noon. Mention that lunch is provided.

Invite everyone to a “lunch and learn” about new product launches next Thursday at noon. Mention that lunch is provided. Teams: Summarize what I missed in the meeting. What points have been made so far? Where do we disagree on this topic?

Microsoft shared in May that its Microsoft 365 Copilot paid Early Access Program has 600 enterprise customers around the world, including KPMG, Lumen, and Emirates NBD.