Microsoft’s new Clipchamp ultimatum — Sync to OneDrive or lose your ability to edit
News
By Sean Endicott published
Clipchamp now requires you to use OneDrive if you want to edit new or preexisting projects.
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Clipchamp now requires you to use OneDrive if you want to edit new or preexisting projects.