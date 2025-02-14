My favorite free video editor just got a big update, and the difference is night and day

Microsoft's free video editor, Clipchamp, has a handful of welcome features on the way. The updated video editor will support switching between dark and light mode, feature improved asset grouping, and have a cleaner video editor. Clipchamp will also gain timestamp support, which should all more precise editing.

The new Clipchamp features are rolling out to those using a Clipchamp Personal account this month. Those using a Work account should receive the new features in March. Microsoft announced the new features in a recent Tech Community post.

I've included the full list of changes shared by Microsoft below. My favorite addition is timestamp support. Most of the videos I make appear on social media, so I need to trim them to specific lengths and make cuts that sync with music. Doing so will be a bit easier after the update. I also appreciate the cleaner video editing experience that comes as a result of the changes.

What is the best free video editor?

Clipchamp has an interface that's easy to use and an impressive library of features when you use the free version of the app. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Clipchamp is the default video editor on Windows 11. It's also available on the web and has an iOS app. Unfortunately, Microsoft has not made an Android version of Clipchamp yet, despite having purchased Clipchamp in 2021.

Clipchamp is a basic video editor designed to have a low learning curve. It's not meant to compete with Da Vinci Resolve or paid options like Adobe Premiere Pro. "Create videos with a few clicks in Clipchamp, the easy video editor by Microsoft," reads the app's description on the Microsoft Store.

I've used Clipchamp for years to make highlight reels for my American football team and to keep up to date with what's new in the app. The drag-and-drop interface is similar to what you're likely used to if you edit videos on a smartphone.

While the app isn't as powerful as other options on Windows 11, it does have features required to make more complex content, such as a multi-layered timeline, green screen support, and subtitle generation. The app also supports AI templates and AI voice generation. Some of Clipchamp's features require you to have a paid subscription but the free version is solid and feature rich. If you have a Microsoft 365 account, you'll get some extra perks in Clipchamp.

When I need to sit down and make a complex video with a ton of different elements, I open Da Vinci Resolve, but when I need a clean and simple video editor to make content for social media, Clipchamp is my go-to app. Depending on your workflow, Clipchamp may be the best free video editor for you.

Clipchamp: What's new

Dark and light mode

The ability to switch between dark and light mode was a highly requested feature by users, and now it’s possible! Dark and light mode ensures a comfortable editing environment and suits different preferences, whether you are working during the day or night. The Clipchamp interface will automatically shift to dark or light mode based on your device settings. It can also be manually changed by selecting Settings > General.

Improved asset grouping

The new and improved grouping functionality allows you to select multiple elements, such as music, text, and visuals, and group or collapse them into one track item. Previously, grouping would link selected track items and keep them displayed as they were. This new functionality simplifies the timeline layout, allowing you to create sections or chapters in your video, shift them around the timeline with ease, and keep everything in the group in place. The group’s thumbnail shows the type and number of items each group contains, and the visual items in the group can still be edited or deleted from the stage, providing both flexibility and organization in your editing process. To use this capability, select the items you’d like to group, then right click and select Group.

A cleaner video editor

We’ve redesigned the editing interface to make it simplistic and beginner-friendly so you can focus more on creativity and less on navigating actions. Some notable changes to the editor include how you:

Collapse the sidebar and timeline

Zoom in and out in the timeline

Use full screen mode playback

Undo and redo actions

Change the aspect ratio of a video

Add AI captions to video

Making accurate timeline edits is now even easier with the addition of timestamps. Hovering on the timeline with your cursor will show the timestamp of where you are in the video, while trimming items from the left handle will automatically display the item’s start time and trimming from the right handle will display the clip duration.