Google and Microsoft often find themselves fighting. The tech rivals compete in several spaces and the feud between the companies spans across decades of squabbling and pettiness.

Sometimes you will see things like Google blocking a Microsoft-made YouTube app and Microsoft trying to trick people into using Bing rather than Google. But Microsoft and Google leaders know that people use services from multiple ecosystems.

With that in mind, Microsoft has dozens of apps on Android. Google's ChromeOS also plays nicely with Microsoft 365.

The latter of those is the focus of a recent Google blog post. In that post, Google highlights the following five ways ChromeOS "enhances the Microsoft 365 experience for organizations:"

Microsoft 365 applications are made available to ChromeOS users with a familiar, desktop-like user experience ChromeOS devices can be set up to automatically log into Microsoft 365 applications with SSO powered with Microsoft EntraID and other third party providers Microsoft OneDrive can be integrated with the ChromeOS Files app ChromeOS devices can be set up with OneDrive storage only without leaving local data on the device All of these features are easily configurable for IT admins from the Google Admin console

Some of those features, such as making web apps feel like desktop apps, are not exclusive to ChromeOS. But that's not really the point here.

Google wants IT admins and users to see ChromeOS as a viable way to use Microsoft 365 apps.

Support for integrating OneDrive with the ChromeOS Files app and giving IT admins greater control over where files are saved help make ChromeOS a viable option for enterprise users.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While ChromeOS can cover some workflows that rely on Microsoft 365, investing in new hardware may be too much of a leap for some companies.

Google does not do enough to advertise the following, but there is a way to run ChromeOS without having to spend money on new hardware.

Can I make my PC run ChromeOS?

The impending end of Windows 10 support will leave millions of PCs stranded. Many devices do not meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11, meaning they cannot upgrade.

Users with older PCs can buy a new PC or continue using Windows 10, which is not recommended because that operating system will not receive security updates.

There are other options, such as paying for extended support. But for many, a better alternative would be upgrading their PC to run ChromeOS.

"Refresh the devices that you already own at no cost with a modern, cloud-based operating system that's secure and easy to manage," reads Google's page for ChromeOS Flex.

That's a clever angle from the tech giant. If someone already has a device with a good screen, keyboard, trackpad, and internals, why throw it away just because Microsoft won't let that PC run a supported operating system?

In a recent episode of the Windows Central Podcast, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden discussed his experience with ChromeOS Flex, which is a version of ChromeOS that can be installed onto existing devices (jump to the 34:50 mark to hear Bowden on the topic).

ChromeOS is not for everyone. It's a cloud-based operating system that's largely just a web browser. But that's actually perfect for many people.

I have several friends and family members that only use their browser and web apps. They primarily use a Windows PC because they're familiar with the operating system, not because they need programs or features exclusive to Windows.

When people ask me for advice on which computer to buy, I ask them which programs they run. Most of them say something along the lines of "I need to browse the web, check my emails, and use Office."

I can't imagine that workflow is exclusive to my circle of friends. ChromeOS could meet the needs of many people and help those who have devices otherwise stranded on Windows 10.

The question is if Google can convince people to try something other than Windows.

Perhaps Microsoft cutting support for millions of devices will be the push people need to try a different operating system.