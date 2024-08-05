My go-to video editor, and one of Microsoft's best-kept secrets, is about to get a big AI boost through Copilot

Clipchamp is a lightweight video editor aimed at beginners, and it's about to get infused with AI.

What you need to know

Microsoft Copilot will soon let you type a prompt to have Clipchamp create a video project.

In response to a prompt, Copilot will create a Clipchamp project with a script, stock footage, music, and other assets in place.

You can then edit the video project with Clipchamp.

Clipchamp is a video editor that comes preinstalled on Windows 11 and is also available on the web and iOS.

Microsoft Copilot is about to get a video editing feature through a new integration with Clipchamp. According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, Copilot will soon be able to respond to a text prompt by creating a Clipchamp video project that includes a script, stock footage, music, and other content. You'll then be able to edit that project to finish your content.

"Clipchamp brings video creation skills to Copilot. Type your prompt and Clipchamp will write a bespoke script, source high quality stock footage, and assemble a video project with music, voiceover, text overlays and transitions," reads the roadmap. "Open your video project draft in the Clipchamp app to continue to edit, export, and share. This feature is great for informational videos, video messaging, how-to videos, demos, and video presentations."

The folks over at Neowin spotted the roadmap entry, which indicates that the new Copilot feature could roll out as soon as September 2024. All dates on the Microsoft 365 roadmap are subject to change, so you may have to wait a little longer to see Copilot and Clipchamp integrate with each other.

What is Clipchamp?

Clipchamp prioritizes simple content creation, making it a natural fit for AI assistance. (Image credit: Future)

Clipchamp is an easy-to-use video editor that's owned by Microsoft. The app comes preinstalled on Windows 11 and is also available on the web and on iOS. Generally speaking, Clipchamp is for simpler edits that rely on the app's drag-and-drop interface, but you can use it to make more complex videos. I use Clipchamp regularly to create highlights for my American football team, and I often get asked about which program I use.

The free version of Clipchamp supports exporting in 1080p and a nice range of features for a video editor that doesn't require any payment. Clipchamp isn't nearly as powerful or versatile as a program like Da Vinci Resolve, but it's not really meant to compete with professional-grade video editing applications. Instead, you can use templates, graphics, and a simple interface to create content.

You can upgrade your experience for $9.99 per month, which gets you access to Clipchamp Premium. That subscription adds support for 4K exports, gets you access to premium audio, image, and video stock, and adds features like content backup, premium filters, and a brand kit.

The addition of AI features to Clipchamp should make the video editor even better for simple creation. I'll have to test the feature to see how it works in practice, but Microsoft's description outlines a seamless experience for creating the base of a video with AI that could then be tweaked manually.