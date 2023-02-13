New Bing with ChatGPT rolls out to wave of early testers

What you need to know

Microsoft recently announced a new Bing powered by ChatGPT.

Over one million people signed up for the new search engine within 48 hours after its initial unveiling.

A wave of early testers has received access to the new Bing, though it's unclear how many can try it out at this moment.

Signing up does not guarantee immediate access to the new Bing but there are steps you can take to move your name up the wait list.

The new Bing featuring ChatGPT has drawn quite a bit of interest. On top of headlines across various outlets covering the revamped search engine, over one million people signed up to try the new Bing within its first 48 hours. Now, it appears that a wave of early testers is able to use the new Bing.

It's unclear how many people received access to the new Bing. I received it late Sunday night. I've seen others around the web mention that they can now use the new Bing. Microsoft sent out an email about people receiving an early preview of Bing. You may notice it before checking your emails, as anyone with access will see a chat option on Bing's website.

It's worth noting that I set Microsoft products as my defaults, which moves your name up the wait list to try the new Bing. We have a guide on how to sign up for the new Bing with ChatGPT that walks through all of the steps, including how to move your name up the wait list.

Here's what the email I received said:

"We're excited to give you access to an early preview of the new Bing - your AI-powered copilot for the web.

As you start using the product, we would love your feedback to make the new Bing even better – please use the feedback buttons to help us learn.

We don't have a mobile experience ready yet -- we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favorite app store to ensure you are ready for the best experience when mobile is ready.

Thanks - we appreciate you,

The Bing team"

If you signed up to try the new Bing, make sure to check your email or go to the Bing homepage.