Microsoft makes management of Office add-ins easier
Users will now have an easier way to manage Office add-ins.
What you need to know
- Microsoft is adding a new button to the Home tab in Office to make Add-ins more accessible.
- The feature has already shipped to all Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for web and Windows users.
- To access this feature, your device must run Windows, Version 2301 (Build 16026.20146) or later.
Add-ins are software extensions that are an important part of Microsoft Office. They are designed to enhance the platform's functionality while simultaneously adding new features for users to leverage.
Now, Microsoft is enhancing the process of using add-ins by integrating a new button into the Home tab. The company highlighted that it will help users "easily find, install, and access Office add-ins in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint."
We recently highlighted how to install the Grammarly plugin for Microsoft Word and Outlook for the back-to-school season, but it now seems the process is simpler. Microsoft Office now ships with a dedicated Add-in button.
You'll see all the add-ins you installed under the My add-ins section when you click on it. Simultaneously, several extensions will be listed under Popular Add-ins, but you can click the More Add-ins option to explore more.
It's worth noting that the extensions featured in the Get Add-ins screen will include descriptions and star ratings from Microsoft 365 users. Moreover, you can arrange add-ins based on your preferences.
The feature has already shipped to all Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for web and Windows users running Windows, Version 2301 (Build 16026.20146) or later.
In related news, Microsoft recently updated its roadmap for its new Microsoft Office default font and theme, indicating that the change is expected to start rolling out to users in September 2023.
